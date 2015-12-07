Edwards to name Dardenne, picks healthcare transition

The Committee will be co-chaired by Ronnie Goux, President of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, and Dr. Gary Wiltz, CEO of Teche Action Clinic.
Also serving on the Healthcare Committee are:
Dr. Jack Andonie, Retired, LSU Board of Supervisors
Robert Barsley, Professor, LSU Health Sciences Center School of Dentistry
George Bell, Administrator, Baton Rouge General Hospital
Jimmie Benoit, Owner, STAT Home Health West
Sherri Buffington, Former State Senator, District 38
Charles Castille, Executive Director, Louisiana Rural Hospital Coalition
Dr. William Cefalu, Executive Director, Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Takeisha Davis, Medical Director, Office of Public Health; Director, Center for Community and Preventive Health La DHH
Greg Feirn, CEO, Louisiana Children's Medical Center
Teri Fontenot, President and CEO, Woman's Hospital
John Paul Funes, President, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation
Michael Griffin, President and CEO, Daughters of Charity Health Centers
Dr. Carla Harmon, Clinical Administrative Coordinator, Our Lady of the Lake College, School of Nursing
Dr. Don Hines, Executive Director, Louisiana Rural Hospital Information Exchange
Dr. Larry Hollier, Chancellor, LSUHSC at New Orleans
Anthony Jackson, Administrative Assistant, Jena High School
Raymond Jetson, Pastor of Starhill Baptist Church
Dr. Lester Johnson, Assistant Dean, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport
Teri Johnson, President, Calcasieu Federation of Teachers
Pat Keel, Chief Financial Officer, University Health System Shreveport
Dr. Steven Kelley, MD, Baton Rouge Cardiology
Jackie Lansdale, President, Red River United
Donna Mayeux, Civic Volunteer & Advocate
Neal Paul Miller, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 198
Dr. Claude Minor, General Surgeon, University Health at Conway
Randy Morris, Chairman, Rural Hospital Coalition; Owner, West Carroll Health Systems
Andrew Muhl, Advocacy Director, AARP
Michael Myers, Legislative Lobbyist, Red River United
Pete November, Chief Administrative Officer, Ochsner Health System
David Osborn, Owner and Pharmacist In Charge, Schilling Pharmacy
Ed Parker, American Federation for State, County and Municipal Employees
Dr. Mark Peters, President and CEO, East Jefferson General Hospital
Jamie Schlottman, President and CEO, Centene Corporation
Dr. Maurice Sholas PHD, Principal, Sholas Medical Consulting
Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority
Mark Slyter, President and CEO, Baton Rouge General
Terri Sterling, Executive Vice President, Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center BR
Todd Stevens, President and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
Thomas Tate, Former Government Relations Manager, Louisiana Association of Educators
M. J. Terrebonne, Former Medicaid Pharmacy Director, DHH
Willie White, CEO, David Raines Community Health Centers
Sandee Winchell, Executive Director, La. Developmental Disabilities Council
Randall Johnson, President and CEO, Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Associations
Lynda Woolard, President, Woolard Family Foundation