Edwards to name Dardenne, picks healthcare transition

According to reports, Jay Dardenne has been named Jon Bel Edwards's Commissioner of Administration. Also, Governor-Elect John Bel Edwards announced a fourth transition committee the Healthcare Committee. This committee will develop a plan to accept $16 billion in federal funds back into Louisiana to expand Medicaid, will also be tasked with reexamining the public-private partnerships of Louisiana's hospitals and continuous improvement of Bayou Health.

The Committee will be co-chaired by Ronnie Goux, President of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, and Dr. Gary Wiltz, CEO of Teche Action Clinic.

Also serving on the Healthcare Committee are:

Dr. Jack Andonie, Retired, LSU Board of Supervisors

Robert Barsley, Professor, LSU Health Sciences Center School of Dentistry

George Bell, Administrator, Baton Rouge General Hospital

Jimmie Benoit, Owner, STAT Home Health West

Sherri Buffington, Former State Senator, District 38

Charles Castille, Executive Director, Louisiana Rural Hospital Coalition

Dr. William Cefalu, Executive Director, Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Dr. Takeisha Davis, Medical Director, Office of Public Health; Director, Center for Community and Preventive Health La DHH

Greg Feirn, CEO, Louisiana Children's Medical Center

Teri Fontenot, President and CEO, Woman's Hospital

John Paul Funes, President, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation

Michael Griffin, President and CEO, Daughters of Charity Health Centers

Dr. Carla Harmon, Clinical Administrative Coordinator, Our Lady of the Lake College, School of Nursing

Dr. Don Hines, Executive Director, Louisiana Rural Hospital Information Exchange

Dr. Larry Hollier, Chancellor, LSUHSC at New Orleans

Anthony Jackson, Administrative Assistant, Jena High School

Raymond Jetson, Pastor of Starhill Baptist Church

Dr. Lester Johnson, Assistant Dean, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport

Teri Johnson, President, Calcasieu Federation of Teachers

Pat Keel, Chief Financial Officer, University Health System Shreveport

Dr. Steven Kelley, MD, Baton Rouge Cardiology

Jackie Lansdale, President, Red River United

Donna Mayeux, Civic Volunteer & Advocate

Neal Paul Miller, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 198

Dr. Claude Minor, General Surgeon, University Health at Conway

Randy Morris, Chairman, Rural Hospital Coalition; Owner, West Carroll Health Systems

Andrew Muhl, Advocacy Director, AARP

Michael Myers, Legislative Lobbyist, Red River United

Pete November, Chief Administrative Officer, Ochsner Health System

David Osborn, Owner and Pharmacist In Charge, Schilling Pharmacy

Ed Parker, American Federation for State, County and Municipal Employees

Dr. Mark Peters, President and CEO, East Jefferson General Hospital

Jamie Schlottman, President and CEO, Centene Corporation

Dr. Maurice Sholas PHD, Principal, Sholas Medical Consulting

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Mark Slyter, President and CEO, Baton Rouge General

Terri Sterling, Executive Vice President, Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center BR

Todd Stevens, President and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Thomas Tate, Former Government Relations Manager, Louisiana Association of Educators

M. J. Terrebonne, Former Medicaid Pharmacy Director, DHH

Willie White, CEO, David Raines Community Health Centers

Sandee Winchell, Executive Director, La. Developmental Disabilities Council

Randall Johnson, President and CEO, Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Associations

Lynda Woolard, President, Woolard Family Foundation