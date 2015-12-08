On MSNBC Trump's cowardly, hypocritically condemns Muslim terrorists's neighbors

Today, Trump made his appearances on various talk-shows trying to defend his new controversial position regarding keeping Muslims out of America.

I have called Donald Trump a number different things these past few months--ranging from a demagogue to dangerous. But, let me now add to the growing list--a coward and hypocrite.

In his defense, he pointed out what appears to be a fact that neighbors in San Bernardino did not get involved notifying law enforcement after suspicious behavior. Arguably, had the neighbors done so, the entire terrorist event last week might have been averted.

As relates to this issue, Trump said previously and again on the MSNBC Morning Joe show that it’s up to the Muslim community to keep their eyes and ears open and alert authorities of suspicious activity. He and others have reported that some neighbors of the San Bernardino shooter said they didn’t report suspicious activity because they “didn’t want to profile” the family.

I agree. Trump is absolutely correct that if neighbors don't report on suspicious behavior of their neighbors, whether out of fear of physical reprisals or in fear of being "politically correct", terrorists will win and we will lose.

Let me repeat, for the purpose of emphasis, all Americans whether they are neighbors or even people running for president of the United States--if they have particularly identifiable information that would be useful, they should inform law enforcement. We all have this duty to the nation and to our communities, regardless as to the physical repercussions and the concerns of any so-called "political correctness"

It would be terrific, however, if the leading Republican candidate for President of the United States would follow his own words, take his own advice and be as brave as those people that he is quick to condemn, wouldn't it?

Let's look at what happened today as Trump was being questioned by the host Joe Scarborough:

TRUMP: I'll give you an example, some of our so-called allies that we work with and that we protect, and we protect them militarily, they're sending massive amounts of money to Isis and Al Qaeda SCARBOROUGH: so who are you talking about? Who are you talking about there? TRUMP: You know who it is why do I have to bring it up for you. You know, who it is SCARBOROUGH: because you're TRUMP: Countries SCARBOROUGH: ..running for president TRUMP: Joe, other countries. Joe, other countries are giving massive amounts of money. People from other countries, SCARBOROUGH: Unintelligble TRUMP: are giving massive amounts of money SCARBOROUGH: are you saying the Saudis are doing this? TRUMP: Of course they're doing this. Everybody knows that SCARBOROUGH: any other countries? TRUMP: There are but I'm not going to say it because I have a lot of relationships with people, but there are, and you know that, and everybody knows that, and nobody says it. Nobody talks about it. SCARBOROUGH: You not even saying the countries who are doing it, right now. Why aren't you willing name those TRUMP: Hey Joe. All you have to do is check your records and our government knows the countries, and one of them happens to be Saudi Arabia, and our government knows that. And why aren't we doing anything about it? Why aren't we being firm as to why we are allowing that SCARBOROUGH: So why don't you think we are TRUMP: what? SCARBOROUGH: Why don't you think we are doing anything about it TRUMP: Because I think we have an incompetent president SCARBOROUGH: is he the only president who has had a policy that basically-- see no evil.. Policy TRUMP: nothing in the previous president did not do a good job.. I wasn't exactly a big fan, as you know, you may be a Republican, but I wasn't exactly a big fan...

Audio

TRUMP: Right now, things are going on right now that you don't know about that I don't know about, that nobody-- right now, that things are going on, that you have so-called people that you think are on our side, and they're not reporting it, they're not talking about it, and in some cases, they are involved with it. Well look,

So, think about it: Donald Trump is telling the world that he knows information about countries such as Saudi Arabia, and more importantly, other people, who he claims are giving massive amounts of money to the terrorists.

When asked repeatedly who was involved, did he give us any names? Did he say that he would contact law enforcement and turn the information over so that we all could be safer?

No.

Instead, this billionaire simply responded, "There are but I'm not going to say it because I have a lot of relationships with people".

And Trump has the gall to blast others for putting their lives on line perhaps?

If he has information that, once again he says that he has, then why does he not come forward with it? Who is he protecting? Obviously, given the circumstances, the only logical answer--he is protecting himself.

Donald Trump is hypocritically condemning potential neighbors of terrorists, and certainly those in San Bernadino, but then he refuses to go public with names-- not out of fear that he might be engaging in slander and be sued, but, in his words, "I have a lot of relationships with people".

Donald Trump, thanks for the temerity . Tell that to the neighbors of the next terrorist who takes the lives of the innocents.