Maness in, Hollis looking, Kennedy and Campbell lead in recent PAC poll for Louisiana US Senator

Today, a new soldier entered the US Senate battlefield and another indicated a continuing interest in being in the number.

Here’s going from the hot stove of the Louisiana Governor’s race to the crispy US Senate campaign frying pan.

Lt. Rob Maness, the Tea Party candidate, who finished third in the race last week against the winner Republican Bill Cassidy and the then-incumbent, Republican Mary Landrieu has thrown his cap into the ring for the seat being vacated by David Vitter, who lost in his run for the Louisiana Governor seat last month. Vitter, who has served two terms in the Senate, will not be running for re-election.

Another once-candidate for the US Senate seat is Paul Hollis, who, ran against Bill Cassidy but left the field early, then endorsing the now-US Senator. Hollis tweeted a news story that indicates his entry into the upcoming run.

Keeping with the US Senate scene, a poll, commissioned by the Kennedy

Also, a new poll has been released by a pro-John Kennedy PAC shows that current Public Service Commissioner, Democrat Foster Campbell has one point lead over Kennedy for that Senate spot. According to the poll, Foster leads with 22 % of the vote, Kennedy 21%, former gubernatorial candidate Scott Angelle 12%, Congressman Charles Boustany 10%, Maness 9% followed by another Republican Congressman, John Fleming, who recently announced his candidacy. Foster is the only Democrat.

I'm glad the Senate followed the House's lead and passed #education reforms to replace #NCLB and give power back to states & parents. #ESEA — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 9, 2015

TALK ABOUT THE US SENATE RACE, BELOW