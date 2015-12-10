Vitter, Cruz among 4 against barring entry into US due to religion; Dubai strips Trump on $6B golf project

According to Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas Jeff Sessions of Alabama, David Vitter of Louisiana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, the answer appears to be NO.

In Senate committee today, the four Senators took the position that there is no violation of US principles preventing entrants in because of their religion. The issue has risen the forefront after last week’s terror attack in San Bernardino California and Donald Trump’s subsecquent call to end the Muslim’s entry into the United States.

The measure said: "it is the sense of the Senate that the United States must not bar individuals from entering into the United States based on their religion, as such action would be contrary to the fundamental principles on which this nation was founded."

Although these Senators are riding against the opinion of the media and mainstream Republicans, the substantial body of the party appears to be in support of Trump’s proposal.

According to a Bloomberg poll out this morning, “More than a third of republicans say “it makes them more likely to vote for him”

The online poll from PulsePoll was conducted by Purple Strategies on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, "Almost two-thirds of likely 2016 Republican primary voters favor Donald Trump's call to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the U.S., while more than a third say it makes them more likely to vote for him.

Meantime, today, Trump has been shanked within one of the Muslim countries. His name has been stripped from $6B Dubai golf project after his call for Muslim ban.