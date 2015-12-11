Hey Facebook Friends, are you on Ted Cruz control?

Well, let’s see, fellow Facebook friends. Are you on Cruz Facebook control?

Well, here’s the issue—is it ok to use aggregated detailed Facebook profile information for election purposes, but not cool for the US government to deploy aggregated phone data techniques for national security purposes?

That’s now an issue as terror collides with politics as it has just been revealed that the Republican presidential candidate is taking to Facebook to get a little more friendly, yet, won’t hear even the thought of government using less personal aggregated information to protect the nation, should a terror-wanna-be want to reach out and touch ISIS, Al Quaeda or whatever.

Or, are we talking government intrusion NSA apples versus election Facebook data oranges?

NSA SURVEILLANCE

Ted Cruz is a fiercely anti-NSA surveillance.

The major gripe about NSA is the concerns of government having access to our personal information.

He and many republicans have been against the NSA since the Snowden controversy.

However, ever since the ISIS Paris attack and that of San Bernardino, the NSA just might not be so bad after all in the minds off many including those who opposed it before. In fact, Cruz has blasted fellow Republicans (which is not unusual for him) for wanting to go back and fasten the country’s security gaps, and reduce the USA citizens’ privacies during time of national concerns against terror.

Here's how The Guardian described his anti-NSA position

Ted Cruz has launched a stinging attack on fellow Republicans who have demanded the return of mass telephone surveillance in the wake of the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

The Texas senator, who is surging in the 2016 polls by running as the most conservative candidate in the race, has rejected the calls from many in his own party who believe the Paris and California attacks are grounds for a return to the controversial bulk data collection techniques revealed by Edward Snowden.

Demands have grown in recent days from national security hawks, but Cruz said the techniques outlawed during recent reforms of the National Security Agency had failed to detect the plotters behind the San Bernardino shooting.

HARVESTING FACEBOOK

According to the Guardian, Ted Cruz is using a firm that harvested data on millions of unwitting Facebook users:

Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign is using psychological data based on research spanning tens of millions of Facebook users, harvested largely without their permission, to boost his surging White House run and gain an edge over Donald Trump and other Republican rivals, the Guardian can reveal.

A little-known data company, now embedded within Cruz’s campaign and indirectly financed by his primary billionaire benefactor, paid researchers at Cambridge University to gather detailed psychological profiles about the US electorate using a massive pool of mainly unwitting US Facebook users built with an online survey.

As part of an aggressive new voter-targeting operation, Cambridge Analytica – financially supported by reclusive hedge fund magnate and leading Republican donor Robert Mercer – is now using so-called “psychographic profiles” of US citizens in order to help win Cruz votes, despite earlier concerns and red flags from potential survey-takers.

Documents seen by the Guardian have uncovered longstanding ethical and privacy issues about the way academics hoovered up personal data by accessing a vast set of US Facebook profiles, in order to build sophisticated models of users’ personalities without their knowledge.

Apples and apples or apples and oranges? Comment below. You can use your Facebook profile. We won't tell Ted what you think.

