Landry picks assistant AG, Landrieu's CASA, Jindal's gig, picking tonight GOP winner

Incoming Louisiana Attorney General Jefff Landry has announced today Wilber L. “Bill” Stiles as his Chief Deputy Attorney General-designate, also known as the first assistant. Stiles will be presented to the State Senate for confirmation when Landry takes office.

JINDAL

I am sure the Louisiana voters are all torn up over Governor Bobby Jindal's statement that he will not enter the US Senate Race. Jindal made the statement on Monday when he appeared before the Baton Rouge Press Club. Not that there is much room for him to run, given that the Republicann field is getting busier every day and with the state political class waiting for Treasurer John Kennedy to enter the field.

Jindal also said he did not have any plans yet when he returns to the private sector.

Of course, one might want to ask if, after he leaves office, will he start campaigning for a GOP candidate for President, so, he could get a national job. Of course, he would be doing this all on his own dime and perhaps, cash he still has in his political accounts.

SENATOR LANDRIEU

Mary Landrieu has been asked to serve on CASA board, an organization to help abused children. How is her new gig as a Lobbyist? Here is the interview from Bloomberg



CNN Republican Debate Preview: THIS FROM PREDICTIT

With just several hours left until the next Republican debate, traders on PredictIt are already picking winners and losers. As ofTuesday morning, traders are largely expecting either Donald Trump or Ben Carson to see the worst polling decline following the CNN debate, with shares trading at 49 cents and 36 cents respectively. When asked who will win Tuesday night’s GOP debate, traders appear to be more divided. Both Cruz and Rubio, at 31 cents and 27 cents, are expected to see the biggest polling bump. In third on this market at 17 cents is Chris Christie, who qualified for the debate’s main stage following a recent uptick in the New Hampshire polls.



PredictIt Daily Market Update

FEATURED MARKETS:

GOP NOMINATION: MARCO RUBIO (36¢), TED CRUZ (35¢), DONALD TRUMP (27¢), JEB BUSH (8¢), CHRIS CHRISTIE (8¢), BEN CARSON (2¢)

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION: HILLARY CLINTON (87¢), BERNIE SANDERS (14¢), MARTIN O’MALLEY (3¢)

U.S. PRESIDENT (CANDIDATE): HILLARY CLINTON (56¢), MARCO RUBIO (17¢), TED CRUZ (14¢), DONALD TRUMP (13¢), BERNIE SANDERS (10¢), JEB BUSH (4¢),

U.S. PRESIDENT (PARTY): DEMOCRATIC (66¢), REPUBLICAN (37¢), OTHER (4¢)



CNN GOP DEBATE:

WINNER: TED CRUZ (32¢), MARCO RUBIO (28¢), CHRIS CHRISTIE (20¢), DONALD TRUMP (13¢), JEB BUSH (7¢), CARLY FIORINA (7¢)

LOSER: DONALD TRUMP (45¢), BEN CARSON (36¢), MARCO RUBIO (10¢), TED CRUZ (10¢), JEB BUSH (2¢)



BERNIE SANDERS NATIONAL STAFF WANTS YOU

on Sunday, December 20, a representative from the national organizing staff will come to New Orleans for a special event. Interested volunteers can talk about how they can get involved.

TIME:

Sunday, December 20, 2015 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM CST

HOST:

zack malitz

LOCATION:

TBA (New Orleans, LA)

New Orleans, LA 70112

