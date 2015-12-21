logo-cropped

Jindal leaving Louisiana governor post with 5th highest unemployment in US
Monday, 21 December 2015
gov mansion xmasAs Governor Bobby Jindal prances across the State of Louisiana, promoting the good work he says he has done for the state of Louisiana, another statistic has been released as evidence that things are not all what the outgoing governor claims.

Bobby Jindal, Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, unemployment


For one, the Louisiana's unemployment rate continues to rise, the latest in November. According to the AP, the jobless rate rose to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent in October

The Louisiana unemployment rate was the fifth-highest among states which is 5 percent.

The poor unemployment numbers comes at a time when the incoming Governor, Jon Bel Edwards, who will replace Jindal in January, is asking the Jindal administration to reverse the governor’s position on food assistance for the poor.

Last modified on Monday, 21 December 2015 17:07
