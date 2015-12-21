Bobby Jindal, Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, unemployment
For one, the Louisiana's unemployment rate continues to rise, the latest in November. According to the AP, the jobless rate rose to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent in October
The Louisiana unemployment rate was the fifth-highest among states which is 5 percent.
The poor unemployment numbers comes at a time when the incoming Governor, Jon Bel Edwards, who will replace Jindal in January, is asking the Jindal administration to reverse the governor’s position on food assistance for the poor.