Cruz recording about Gay Marriage could cause him political heartburn

Ted Cruz, Donnald Trump, gay marriage
In the New York fundraiser in which Cruz made comments about Donald Trump that sparked a short-lived feud between the billionaire and perhaps his top competition, Politico has presented even more details of conversations that appears to cause him some political heartburn.
During the question period, one of the donors told Cruz that gay marriage was one of the few issues on which the two disagreed. Then the donor asked: “So would you say it's like a top-three priority for you — fighting gay marriage?”
“No,” Cruz replied. “I would say defending the Constitution is a top priority. And that cuts across the whole spectrum — whether it's defending [the] First Amendment, defending religious liberty.”
Soothing the attendee without contradicting what he has said elsewhere, Cruz added: “People of New York may well resolve the marriage question differently than the people of Florida or Texas or Ohio. ... That's why we have 50 states — to allow a diversity of views. And so that is a core commitment.”
The donor was satisfied, ending his colloquy with Cruz with a friendly: “Thanks. Good luck.”
According to Politico, “In June, Ted Cruz promised on NPR that opposition to gay marriage would be “front and center” in his 2016 campaign.
In July, he said the Supreme Court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage was the “very definition of tyranny” and urged states to ignore the ruling.”