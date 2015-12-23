logo-cropped

Cruz recording about Gay Marriage could cause him political heartburn
  // Wednesday, 23 December 2015 13:02 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

cruzWhile it might not be a direct contradiction to what Ted Cruz has told America regarding his positions on Gay Marriage, the recent audio of Ted Cruz does question his conservative bonafides.

Ted Cruz, Donnald Trump, gay marriage

In the New York fundraiser in which Cruz made comments about Donald Trump that sparked a short-lived feud between the billionaire and perhaps his top competition, Politico has presented even more details of conversations that appears to cause him some political heartburn. 

               

During the question period, one of the donors told Cruz that gay marriage was one of the few issues on which the two disagreed. Then the donor asked: “So would you say it's like a top-three priority for you — fighting gay marriage?”

“No,” Cruz replied. “I would say defending the Constitution is a top priority. And that cuts across the whole spectrum — whether it's defending [the] First Amendment, defending religious liberty.”

Soothing the attendee without contradicting what he has said elsewhere, Cruz added: “People of New York may well resolve the marriage question differently than the people of Florida or Texas or Ohio. ... That's why we have 50 states — to allow a diversity of views. And so that is a core commitment.”

The donor was satisfied, ending his colloquy with Cruz with a friendly: “Thanks. Good luck.”

                                      

According to Politico, “In June, Ted Cruz promised on NPR that opposition to gay marriage would be “front and center” in his 2016 campaign.

In July, he said the Supreme Court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage was the “very definition of tyranny” and urged states to ignore the ruling.”

 

Media Sources

Metairie, Louisiana

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Trump appealing to Blue Collar Men, the new Reagan grass-roots movement Jon Bel Edwards tort reform comment shows Leopard with same spots »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1