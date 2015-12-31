logo-cropped

Michael Hecht's Greater New Orleans Inc.'s economic development 2015 recap
  // Thursday, 31 December 2015 11:47 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

hecht 2While much of the attention by many in New Orleans has been focused upon pros and cons of Civil War monuments removals, crime in the street, water outages, bad streets, race and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, there are other voices out there who are claiming there is something happenning in the city and the region that should be noted.

Here is a year-in-review by Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.

Media Sources

Metairie, Louisiana

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Louisiana schools should be run as if football coaches led them Ourso tells how Gumbo PAC, which helped slay David Vitter, started its journey mission »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1