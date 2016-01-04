Dr. Pearson Cross discusses online Edwards, legislature and CB Forgotston, today at 2:15

In one week, Jon Bel Edwards, will be sworn in as the next Governor of Louisiana replacing Bobby Jindal. Jindal was inaugurated into office in January 2008.

Some believe, Inauguration Day, Monday January 11 2016, could be one of the only happy moments for the incoming governor for a while. The state is now facing a whopping $2.5 billion dollar deficit spread over the remainder of this year and the upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1, 2016.

The budget is not the only issue Edwards and the Louisiana legislature will face. There are also the burning questions of the future of healthcare, education and continuing some of the reforms established by Jindal. Edwards won't have an easy ride. He will be trying to tackle these overwhelming challenges of governing without his political party in charge of the legislature. The Republican Party maintains a solid majority in the state House and Senate.

Sadly, unlike prior inaugurations, new administrations, governors and major budgetary challenges and obstacles, one voice will not be providing his learned insights from the online sidelines. C.B. Forgotston, who earned the reputation as the Louisiana government watchdog, will be watching from the heavens. He died yesterday, Sunday January 3.

In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration and the new governmental show downs and in memory of Forgotston, Bayoubuzz's Stephen Sabludowsky will be interviewing University of Louisiana's Dr. D. Pearson Cross, Political Scientist and frequent commenter about Louisiana Politics.

The video interview will be online starting 2:15 PM today January 4, broadcasted LIVE on Facebook and on Bayoubuzz.com. You are welcome to watch and comment.