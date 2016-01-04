logo-cropped

Louisiana's blogger, CB Forgotston will not be forgotten
Written by  // Monday, 04 January 2016 13:20 // News//
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

forgotstonAnybody and everyone closely watching Louisiana politics over the past couple of decades learned of and followed CB Forgotston, who reportedly died from self-inflicted gun-shot wounds yesterday.

Forgotston, was one of those Louisiana characters who inflicted pain on others through his written and spoken words.  One learned early on not to cross CB, not to get into his way.  We also learned, even if we didn’t like what we read, we respected the words because they came from CB.

He was intensely disliked by some, yet beloved by many.

Whether he took his daily shots at Bobby Jindal, Jay Dardenne, Scott Angelle, the Louisiana legislature, Stephen Waguespack, LABI, judges, former governors, past governors, future governors,  leges, democrats, republicans or all of the above, at once--his daily commentary on Forgotston.com was a go-to blog.

His style was acerbic.  Today’s allies were tomorrow’s enemies.

He was not a good listener and at times, his anger would so engulfed him, one would wonder if he was losing it.  But, he was a talker.  A story-teller.  A man with a passion for Louisiana and a wit to attract an audience.

We all have our CB tales. 

Last year, Louisiana lost political columnist John Maginnis and now, starting 2016, political blogger, Forgotston.  

Louisiana politics will never be the same.  CB will never be forgotten.

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Dr. Pearson Cross discusses online Edwards, legislature and CB Forgotston, today at 2:15 Obama opens fire on gun control election debate with executive order »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1