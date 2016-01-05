The Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal legacy: OMG?

Less than one week and counting for Bobby Jindal until he is called, the ex-Governor of Louisiana.

Roughly twenty-percent of the Louisiana voting population view Jindal favorably. His presidential campaign was a bust. The economy shows some promise but unemployment is one of the highest in the country.

He came into office almost eight years ago with overwhelming support, high hopes and the desire to move Louisiana away from the “bad lists” onto the “good lists”.

In the area of economic development, Louisiana has repeatedly received very high marks from ranking services, however, some experts discount those ratings as the state giving away money to lure business.

The budget?

OMG.

Still, although unpopular, will history remember Bobby Jindal fondly, if not positively?

WGSO’s Jeff Crouere and Bayoubuzz’s Stephen Sabludowsky discussed the Jindal legacy during their radio-online-video broadcast, below.

