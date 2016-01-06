Transition Economic Development Committee submits report to Jon Bel Edwards

“We must send the clear message that Louisiana is open for business. That means investing in training and education to prepare the state’s workforce and future generations to create, attract, and grow business opportunities here in Louisiana," said Gov.-elect Edwards. “We have always had a strong workforce, and I appreciate this committee working so diligently to craft a plan that supports hardworking Louisianans. I look forward to working with the committee, local governments, and Secretary-designate Pierson on a robust economic development agenda."
“Our committee is eager to see the Louisiana Department of Economic Development (LED) continue to grow its reputation for effectiveness, innovation, and professionalism and expand its successes across a broader geographic and demographic footprint,” said Co-chair Sonia Perez.
“We hope to see LED become a leader and active partner in education efforts across the state in order to best prepare Louisiana’s workforce for emerging opportunities and to foster a brighter future for our children,” said Co-chair Michael Hecht.
The complete final report is available by clicking here.
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Calvin Braxton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Braxton Land Company
Terrell Clayton, President, Clayton Ventures
Jim Clinton, CEO, CENLA Advantage Partnership
Charles D’Agostino, Executive Director, LSU Innovation Park & Louisiana Business and Technology Center
Joe Delpit, President, Joe Delpit Enterprises and Owner of Chicken Shack
Erika McConduit-Diggs, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater New Orleans
Jason El Koubi, President and CEO, One Acadiana
Jason Engles, Executive Secretary Treasurer, Central South Carpenters Regional Council
Fran Gladden, Vice President, Government & Public Affairs, Cox Communications
Rodney Greenup, President, Gulf South Engineering and Testing
Roy Griggs, President and CEO, Griggs Enterprises
Robert “Tiger” Hammond, President, New Orleans AFL-CIO and LA State Building Trades
Michael Hecht, President and CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc.
Randal Hithe, Owner, Hithe Enterprises
Sibal Holt, President, Holt Construction
Jeff Jenkins, Partner, Bernhard Capital Partners
John Jones, Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Governmental Relations, Century Link
Adam Knapp, President and CEO, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Alyson Lapuma, CFM, Planning Director of Tangipahoa Parish Government Planning Office
Alton Lewis, Attorney
Scott Martinez, President, North Louisiana Economic Partnership
Phillip May, President and CEO, Entergy Louisiana
Charlie Melancon, Owner, CMA LLC
Curtis Mezzic, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 60
Sonia Perez, President, AT&T Louisiana
Bonita Robertson, Site Director, New Orleans Works
Gale Potts Roque, Member, Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry
Robert “Bobby” Savoie, CEO, Geocent
Lloyd N. “Sonny” Shields, Attorney, Shields Mott, LLP
Glen Smith, CEO, The Magnolia Companies
Deborah Sternberg, President and Owner, Starmount Life Insurance Company & AlwaysCare Benefits
Collis Temple, CEO, Harmony Center, Inc.
Chris Tyson, Professor of Law, LSU Law Center
Ginger Vidrine, Attorney at Law, LLC
Robert Vorhoff, Attorney
Lisa Walker, CEO and President, Health Systems 2000
Arlanda Williams, Vice-Chairwoman, Terrebonne Parish C