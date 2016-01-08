logo-cropped

Jon Bel Edwards lying? Media coverage lacking? Republicans inconsistent? Stelly Plan needed?
Written by  // Friday, 08 January 2016 12:07 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

JIM JOEYIs the incoming Louisiana Governor, John Bell Edwards, telling the truth about the severity of the budget which over the next year-and-a-half could be as deep as $2.6 billion short?  According to Team Edwards, the budget is much more horrific than anticipated.  Some believe the Jon Bel Edwards camp is not be candid about this issue. Others, especially some of the former Vitter supporters are outright calling him a liar.

Is the media doing a good job in reporting the elections or are the traditional media now understaff, underpaid and inexperienced that it is not providing the type of coverage the public received over the years.

Did Jon Bel Edwards overstep by picking his choice of the Speaker of the House, Democrat Walt Leger?  Are the Republicans over-reacting by demanding that one of them, particularly Cameron Henry, be selected?  Who has the greater stroke, the Governor or the Republican Party Chairman along with the Rrepublican voters back home?  And, are the Republicans being hypocritical for demanding independence now, when they failed to do so in the past under the Republican Governor Bobby Jindal?

Last, will the State bring back the Stelly Plan due to the substantial budget shortfall?  If not, what are the other alternatives?

These are issues analyzed as part of a round-table Internet video discussion involving publisher and former elected official Jim Brown, controversial blogger Lamar White, Radio talk show host Joey Sanders Falgout and Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

 WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THESE ISSUES?  TELL US BELOW: 

Last modified on Wednesday, 03 February 2016 18:13
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Pearson Cross: Louisiana budget disaster, Jindal’s bait and switch, eliminating universities Pearson Cross talks Louisiana budget cuts, political woes and House Speaker conflict »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1