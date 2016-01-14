Louisiana business group LABI names 2016 officers, board and leaders council

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has announced its officers and board members for 2016, along with the inaugural members of the newly created LABI Emerging Leaders Council, a group of 40 distinguished entrepreneurs from each region of Louisiana that will meet regularly and offer unique insight to the organization on issues facing the state. The slate represents some of the top talent from the Louisiana business community and other organizations across the state.

John Finan, president and CEO of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOL), will serve as the chair of LABI for 2016. He replaces Jay Lapeyre, president and CEO of Laitram, LLC, who becomes the immediate past chair. Art Favre, president of Performance Contractors, will serve as the board’s vice chair.

Additional LABI 2016 officers include:



Secretary: Tim Stine, CFO, Stine Lumber Company (Sulphur)



Treasurer: Sonia Perez, President, AT&T Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

The following includes the 18 new members on the 2016 LABI Board of Directors:



Jamie Burgess

Senior Vice President, Whitney Bank (Baton Rouge)



Michael Echols

Director of Business Development, Vantage Health Plan (Monroe)



Mark Joslin

CFO, Pool Corporation (Covington)



Gary Littlefield

President, Gulf Coast Bank and Trust (Baton Rouge)



Danny Montelaro

South Louisiana Area President, Regions Bank (Baton Rouge)



Spencer Murphy

General Counsel, Canal Barge Company (New Orleans)



Mark Myrtue

Treasurer and Corporate Secretary, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (Covington)



Frederick B. Palmer

State Government Relations Manager – Southeast U.S., Shell Oil Company (New Orleans)



Nial Patel (Serving in the capacity of 2016 Chair of the Emerging Leaders Council)

Vice President, Cornerstone Government Affairs (Baton Rouge)



David Roberts

CEO, Excel Group (Baton Rouge)



Phillip Rozeman

President, Cardiovascular Consultants (Shreveport)



Donna Saurage

Manager, Community Coffee Company Holding, LLC (Baton Rouge)



Tony Simmons

CEO, McIlhenny Company (Avery Island)



Erich Sternberg

CEO, Starmount Life Insurance (Baton Rouge)



Jennifer Vosburg

President, Louisiana Generating LLC and Senior Vice President, NRG Energy Inc. (New Roads)



April Wehrs (Serving in the capacity of 2016 President of the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives)

President, Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce (Denham Springs)



John Williams (Serving in the capacity of 2016 Trade Association Representative)

Executive Director, Beer Industry League of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)



Bill Windham

Owner, Windham, LLC (Bossier City)



Current members of the 2016 LABI Board of Directors (not listed above) include:



Clay M. Allen

Managing Partner, Allen & Gooch, A Law Corporation (Lafayette)



Robert Angelico

Attorney, Liskow & Lewis (New Orleans)



Joe Arroyo

President, Fire Extinguisher & Supply Company, Inc. (New Orleans)



James A. Babst

Attorney, Wegmann & Babst, LLC (New Orleans)



Ron Ballman

Plant Manager, Sapa Extrusions, Inc. (Delhi)



Bobby Barousse

Chief Financial Officer, Elmer Candy Corporation (Ponchatoula)



Terry Baugh

Chief Financial Officer, D & J Construction Company, Inc. (West Monroe)



Adrianne Baumgartner

Partner, Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson (Covington)



Andree Begneaud

Owner, Begneaud Manufacturing, Inc. (Lafayette)



C. J. Blache

Attorney, Roedel, Parsons, Koch, Blache, Balhoff & McCollister (Baton Rouge)



Boyd Boudreaux

President & CEO, JD Bank (Jennings)



Greg Bowser

Executive Vice President, Louisiana Chemical Association/Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (Baton Rouge)



Ayres Bradford

Business Development Director, Lincoln Builders, Inc. (Ruston)



Jane Brown

CFO, Steel Fabricators of Monroe, LLC (Monroe)



J. S. Brown III

President, Bruce Foods Corporation (New Iberia)



James B. Bulliard

Owner, Cajun Chef Products, Inc. (St. Martinville)



J. H. Campbell, Jr.

Executive Chairman, Associated Grocers, Inc. (Baton Rouge)



Karl J. Connor

Director of Government Affairs – Louisiana, BP (New Orleans)



Emile Cordaro

Government Affairs, American Electric Power (Shreveport)



Jaime DeLaCruz

HR Manager, Marathon Petroleum Company, LP (Garyville)



Christopher Dicharry

Partner, Kean Miller, LLP (Baton Rouge)



Maura Donahue

Executive Vice President, DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc. (Mandeville)



Eduardo DoVal

Louisiana Operations Site Director, The Dow Chemical Company (Plaquemine)



Keith P. Duet

Owner, Duet Wealth Management (Covington)



Denise Evans

CFO, Training Logic, Inc. (Ruston)



Ronald Evans

Owner, International Packaging Company, LLC (Gretna)



Courtney A. Fenet, Jr.

Vice President and Special Assistant to CEO and President, R. E. Heidt Construction Company, LLC (Sulphur)



William Fenstermaker

Chairman/CEO, Fenstermaker (Lafayette)



Wayne J. Fontana

Attorney, Fontana & Seelman, LLP (New Orleans)



Patrick Fontenot

CEO, Williams Progressive Life Insurance (Opelousas)



Justin Furnace

Corporate Manager of External Affairs, Hilcorp Energy Company (Houston, TX)



Todd Gregory

Vice President of South Central Group, Cintas Corporation (Mandeville)



Lane Grigsby

Chairman of the Board, Cajun Industries, LLC (Baton Rouge)



George H. Guidry, Jr.

Regional Manager, State Government Affairs, Koch Companies Public Sector, LLC (Baton Rouge)



Gregory J. Hamer

President, B & G Food Enterprises, LLC (Morgan City)



Stephen J. Hamilton

Process Division Manager, ExxonMobil Chemical Company (Baton Rouge)



Lester Hart

General Manager, Nucor Louisiana (Convent)



Chris Haskew

Louisiana Market President, Capital One Bank Louisiana (Baton Rouge)



Tom Hawkins

President, Atmos Energy (Baton Rouge)



Mike Hayes

Public Affairs Manager, Sasol Chemicals USA, LLC (Westlake)



Mike Huber

Manager, Environmental Remediation, Axiall Corporation (Lake Charles)



Thomas E. Iles

Director, State Public Affairs, John Deere Thibodaux, Inc. (Washington, DC)



Michael T. Johnson

Founder/Owner, Johnson Siebeneicher & Ingram, Attorneys at Law (Pineville)



John F. Jones

Vice President, Policy & Federal Legislative Affairs, CenturyLink (Monroe)



Steve M. Jordan

CEO, Central Crude, Inc. (Lake Charles)



J. William Kight

President, Euroboard, Inc. (Monroe)



Christopher M. Kinsey

CEO, Kinsey Interests, Inc. (Shreveport)



Greg Luna

Senior Counsel of Legislative Affairs, CITGO Petroleum Corporation (Houston, TX)



Felicia Manuel

Vice President, Ville Platte Iron Works, Inc. (Ville Platte)



Martin Mayer

President, Stirling Properties, Inc. (Covington)



Marjorie McKeithen

Partner, Jones, Walker, Waechter, Poitevent, Carrere & Denegre (New Orleans)



Jude Melville

President, Business First Bank (Baton Rouge)



Ralph R. Miller

Vice President, Freeport-McMoRan (New Orleans)



Mike Mitternight

President, Factory Service Agency, Inc. (Metairie)



Jessica Monroe

Director, State Government Affairs, Johnson & Johnson HCS (Baton Rouge)



Jody Montelaro

Vice President – Louisiana Governmental Affairs & Regulatory Affairs, Entergy Corporation (Baton Rouge)



Tom O'Neal

President, O'Nealgas, Inc. (Choudrant)



John Overton (Serving in the capacity of 2016 Small Business Representative)

Owner and CFO, Turn Key Solutions, LLC (Baton Rouge)



Reldon Owens

Marketing & Sales Director, Diamond B Construction LLC and Affiliated Companies (Alexandria)



Ronald W. Petree

Senior Vice President, St. Martin Bank & Trust Co. (Jennings)



Loulan Pitre

Attorney, Kelly, Hart & Pitre, LLP (New Orleans)



Scott Poole

Chief Executive Officer, Roy O. Martin Lumber, LLC (Alexandria)



E. Fredrick Preis, Jr.

Partner, Labor & Employment Law Section, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP (New Orleans)



Arthur Price

Vice President – Finance, Badger Oil Corporation (Lafayette)



Molly Quirk

Public Affairs Specialist, State Farm Insurance Company (Baton Rouge)



Kenneth L. Ross

Managing Partner, Seale & Ross (Hammond)



Gordon E. Rountree

Senior Vice President/General Counsel, Lafayette General Medical Center (Lafayette)



Rena Roy

Area Manager, Chase Business Banking, Chase Bank Baton Rouge Market (Baton Rouge)



Christel C. Slaughter

Partner, SSA Consultants, Inc. (Baton Rouge)



EdSmith

NLA Timberlands Region Manager, Weyerhaeuser (Natchitoches)



Terry Spruill

General Manager of Marketing, Cleco Corporation (Pineville)



Dana Stumpf

Chief Administrative Officer, Durr Heavy Construction, LLC (Harahan)



Brian Verrette

Credit & Risk Manager, ArcelorMittal LaPlace



Scott Viator

Complex General Manager – International Paper (Bogalusa and Lafayette)



Stephen Waguespack (Ex Officio)

President, LABI (Baton Rouge)



David H. Welch

President & CEO, Stone Energy Corporation (Lafayette)



Hicks Winters

Land, Environment and Public Affairs, LaFarge Corporation (Washington, DC)



Brent Wood

State Government Affairs Manager, Chevron Corporation (Covington)

The 40 members of the newly created LABI Emerging Leaders Council include:



Ross Abraham

Special Products Director, Big Easy Foods (Lake Charles)



Jeff Andry

Business Developer, Cleco Corporation (Alexandria)



Ann Barilleaux

Marketing Consultant Center Point Energy (Lake Charles)



John Blackledge

General Manager Shreveport/Bossier Market, Cintas Corporation (Shreveport)



Sarah Broome

Executive Director, Thrive Academy (Baton Rouge)



Harold Callais

Managing Director, Callais Capital (Thibodaux)



David Cavell

District Director, Office of Congressman Garrett Graves (Thibodaux)



Cloyce Clark

Assistant District Attorney, DeSoto Parish (Mansfield)



Blake Cooper

Executive Director, Central Louisiana Regional Port (Alexandria)



Kim Cusimano

Senior Public and Government Affairs Specialist, Sasol North America (Lake Charles)



Allyson D’Aquin

Chief Financial Officer, All-Star Automotive (Baton Rouge)



Eric Dexter

Director of Business Development, Civil Solutions Consulting Group (Baton Rouge)



Ragan Dickens

Communications Director, Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (Shreveport)



Jacob Dickson

Director of Sales and Marketing, Morris Dickson (Shreveport)



Brooks Duplessis

President, BD Consulting (New Orleans)



Tommy Faucheux

Government Affairs Leader, The Dow Chemical Company (Hahnville)



Rachel Fousch

Director of Business Development and Marketing, The Lemoine Company (New Orleans)



Seth Guidry

Program Manager, Danos (Houma)



Bryan Hodnett

Project Manager, DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc. (Mandeville)



Michael Howard

Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Fabricators (Broussard)



Bryan Jones

Associate Vice President, HNTB (Baton Rouge)



Mike Levy

Capital Stewardship Advisor, Chevron (Covington)



Jared Loftus

Chief Operating Officer, MasteryPrep (Baton Rouge)



James Moore, III

Partner, Intermountain Hotels (Monroe)



Darryl Monroe

Treasurer, RoyOMartin (Alexandria)



Patrick Mulhearn

Executive Director, Celtic Media Centre (Baton Rouge)



Nial Patel (2016 Chair)

Vice President, Cornerstone Government Affairs (Baton Rouge)



Amy Ponson

Director of Development, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma)



Jerry Prejean

Senior Vice President, Iberia Bank (Lafayette)



Wynn Radford

Associate Director of Communications and External Affairs, BP America (New Orleans)



Jim Raines

Partner, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP (New Orleans)



Christian Rhodes

Attorney, Roedel, Parsons, Koch, Blache, Balhoff & McCollister (New Orleans)



James Rhodes

Co-Founder, Rhodes Property and Development (Natchitoches)



Jonathan Ringo

Associate General Counsel, Port of Lake Charles (Lake Charles)



Brian Rodriguez

President, GatorWorks (Baton Rouge)



Nick Speyrer

President, Emergent Method (Baton Rouge)



Amy Thibodeaux

President, Crowley Chamber of Commerce (Crowley)



Marjorie Torres

Hunt, Guillot & Associates (Baton Rouge)



Kelly Bondy Troutman

Director of Communications and Community Relations, LUBA Workers’ Comp (Baton Rouge)



Meagan Messina Woodard

Counsel, CenturyLink (Monroe)

(From LABI media release)