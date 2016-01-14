logo-cropped

Drew Brees makes 37 tomorrow, watch his 32 TD's for New Orleans Saints 2015
  // Thursday, 14 January 2016 12:32 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

breesWhile the New Orleans Saints and fans debate the future of Drew Brees due to his $30 million dollar dent to the existing salary cap, there is little doubt that even in an off year, Brees is in a class of his own--even at age 36. 

Well, tomorrow, the quarterback who will all but certain be in the NFL Hall of Fame on first round after his retirement, will be the ripe young age of 37.

This year, despite playing behind a weak offensive line, banged-up offensive backfield, being out for one game and injured for two towards the end of the season, Brees still managed to lead the league in yards passed (4,870) and passed for 32 touchdowns with as rating of 101.0.

The rating was his fourth highest as a New Orleans Saint.

How impressive was his season, especially with a sub-par team, injuries and his approaching retirement age?

Here is a video showing all of his touchdowns for the 2015 season.

Happy birthday Drew.  Enjoy, Saints fans.

Last modified on Thursday, 14 January 2016 12:53
Media Sources

Metairie, Louisiana

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Louisiana business group LABI names 2016 officers, board and leaders council Plans foiled, will Jon Bel Edwards be able to work with Republican House of Reps? »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1