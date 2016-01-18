Trump's Liberty U Bible talk flub raising religious credentials in Cruz war

Donald Trump has run a masterful campaign. No matter what he has said, no matter who he has insulted, his legions of supporters have continued to support him.

Now, however, he is going head to head, perhaps the most conservative candidate in the crowd, Ted Cruz, and so his conservative Christian and creds are taking a heat.

This from ABC news

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump appeared to mistake a Biblical citation during remarks at evangelical Liberty University today.

"I hear this is a major theme right here, but Two Corinthians, 3:17 that's the whole ball game," Trump told the arena of students. "You know, when you think -- and that's really -- is that the one? Is that the one you like? I think that's the one you like, because I loved it."

Tweets about trump bible

Some of the more interesting tweets for today:

Still my favorite quote about Trump: Bobby Jindal saidTrump has never read the Bible because he's not in it. https://t.co/mdFvNIpOGf — Christopher Burbach (@CHRISBURBACH) January 18, 2016

