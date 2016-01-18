logo-cropped

Trump's Liberty U Bible talk flub raising religious credentials in Cruz war
Written by  // Monday, 18 January 2016 15:00 // News//
trump crowdDonald Trump has run a masterful campaign.  No matter what he has said, no matter who he has insulted, his legions of supporters have continued to support him.

 

Now, however, he is going head to head, perhaps the most conservative candidate in the crowd, Ted Cruz, and so his conservative Christian and creds are taking a heat.

This from ABC news

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump appeared to mistake a Biblical citation during remarks at evangelical Liberty University today.

"I hear this is a major theme right here, but Two Corinthians, 3:17 that's the whole ball game," Trump told the arena of students. "You know, when you think -- and that's really -- is that the one? Is that the one you like? I think that's the one you like, because I loved it."

           

Some of the more interesting tweets for today:

 

