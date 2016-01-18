Trump's Liberty U Bible talk flub raising religious credentials in Cruz war

Now, however, he is going head to head, perhaps the most conservative candidate in the crowd, Ted Cruz, and so his conservative Christian and creds are taking a heat.
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump appeared to mistake a Biblical citation during remarks at evangelical Liberty University today.
"I hear this is a major theme right here, but Two Corinthians, 3:17 that's the whole ball game," Trump told the arena of students. "You know, when you think -- and that's really -- is that the one? Is that the one you like? I think that's the one you like, because I loved it."
