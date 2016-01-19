Spike Lee,Jada Pinkett Smith get Oscar for reverse discrimination, PC performance

The obnoxious liberals who control Hollywood are now on the receiving end of a storm of criticism. It seems that for the past two years, there have been no African Americans receiving Academy Award nominations for the top acting categories.

Filmmaker Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett Smith are boycotting the Oscar’s this year and encouraging other African Americans to join them. The implication is that the Hollywood elites who control the ceremony are just racists who are trying to discriminate against talented African Americans.

It is quite ironic that these Hollywood liberals are receiving the same sort of criticism that they often level against conservatives. Maybe they will think twice the next time they get on their high horse and attack conservatives.

In reality, the nominations should not be allocated based on race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. They should only be awarded to those individuals who deserve the recognition based on outstanding artistic performances.

Those critics are implying that the nominations should be allocated on a quota system with each race receiving recognition. However, this will open up the floodgates because to be totally fair and politically correct, nominations would also have to include gays, lesbians, and individuals who are bisexual and trans-gendered. In other words, next year there may have to be 100 nominations in each category to cover every imaginable racial, ethnic and sexual orientation group.

This whole debate exposes the fallacy of our politically correct, multi-cultural society. We have a society that does not want to award achievement; we want everyone to feel good. This Academy Award debate is the Hollywood equivalent of what the Little League has become today, in which all children receive a trophy not just the winners.

In her video statement, Smith cited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., but he would be appalled by her movement to boycott the Oscar’s this year. King said, “I look to the day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Smith wants the direct opposite of what King preached; nominations based on skin color, not the “content” of a performance on screen.

Smith also implied that it was time for African Americans to start their own awards ceremony, warning, “let’s let the Academy do them, with all grace and love. And let’s do us, differently.” This is directly opposed to the type of racial integration that King advocated. He believed it was harmful to African Americans and whites to remain segregated, noting that “if democracy is to live, segregation must die.”

Sadly, in America today, we have Miss Black America, Black Entertainment Television (BET), Black universities, Black fraternities and sororities. Now, Smith seems to want to create a Black Oscars, even though BET and the NAACP already have separate awards ceremonies honoring African American entertainers, actors and actresses.

Today, activists like Smith and Lee are moving in the opposite direction from Dr. King. It is a sad commentary on leadership in the African American community, but also a reflection on where our politically correct society is going. Universities and corporations are hiring “Diversity Officers” to change standards to allow for more minorities on college campuses and the workplace. This does no favors to those being accepted or rewarded without the proper credentials or those being denied a job or a college admission only because they are white.

For decades, Hollywood has supported the causes of Affirmative Action, quotas, political correctness and multiculturalism. It is only fitting that this type of criticism is landing on their doorstep today. They helped create the toxic environment that now exists in our country, so don’t shed any tears for Hollywood. They are getting their just deserts.