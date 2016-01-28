Edwards says sales tax essential, would decrease tax rates, not grow government

Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards indicated today that the state needs the sales tax increase of one penny, however, he also indicated that he wanted to work together with the legislature to meet middle ground and that it was one of a menu of items for the legislature to consider.

Governor Edwards laid out more details this morning as he talked about the budget on WRNO Radio with talk show host, Gerry Vaillancourt.

Edwards said the sales tax proposal was an “essential component” for the first plan of attack he said “we inherited” what he further described is the largest revenue shortfall in history threatening the ability to undertake the most basic essential services.

Edwards said the Revenue Estimating Conference will meet February 10 and the revenue situation could stay the same or “get a little bit worst”.

The Governor reiterated that the short-term problem of filling the $750 million dollar shortfall for this budget year and plugging the $1.9 billion dollar hole for the fiscal year of 2017 does not provide improvements for K-12, salary merit increases but only provides same services as this year.

Edwards emphasized that this “does not grow government or allow us to do things we’re currently doing”.