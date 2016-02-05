Today: First Chevron, now Alcoa issues WARN of possible layoffs in Louisiana

This from the Louisiana Economic Development:

Alcoa Global Primary Products issued a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) announcing layoffs in its Calcined Coke Operations plant in Lake Charles.

The layoffs are expected to be temporary and would affect up to 37 employees. The company said they would be driven by “unforeseeable business circumstances and events outside of our control.” Alcoa previously issued a WARN on Sept. 25, 2015 announcing 130 layoffs in the Anode Production area of the same plant.

LWC Rapid Response personnel have contacted the company and will offer re-employment services in the event the layoffs are permanent.

About WARN Notices

Companies are required to file WARNs under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act if there is a full plant closure resulting in 50 or more employees losing their jobs in any 30-day period or if there is a mass layoff during any 30-day period. A layoff is considered a mass layoff if it is more than 500 employees or if it is between 50 and 499 employees and comprises 33 percent or more of the active workforce at that particular site.