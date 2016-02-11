logo-cropped

US Senate candidate, Kennedy to give Republican speech to Jon Bel Edwards TV budget talk
Written by  // Thursday, 11 February 2016 12:40 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

kennedy officeUS Senate candidate, and treasurer, John Kennedy has sent out an email stating he will be giving the republican response to Jon Bel Edwards speech about the budget.

Here is the email:

State Treasurer John Kennedy will give the Republican responsetonight to Gov. John Bel Edwards' televised address.

Treasurer Kennedy will speak for five minutes, beginning at 6:43:30 p.m., from WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge. Television stations wishing to carry the comments should tune their satellite dishes to SES 3-K23/B. 

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to offer common sense solutions to the state's budget problems," said Treasurer Kennedy. "It is clear to me that we have a spending problem. We should not burden our hardworking families with higher taxes. When the state is spending $1 million to install statues at LSU Medical Center instead of training doctors, it's clear that our priorities are distorted."

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Grim Louisiana budget, start cutting state elected officials, staff by 30-35% Conservative Poll: Louisiana don't support John Bel Edwards tax policy for budget »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1