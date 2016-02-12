US Senate candidate John Kennedy reminds voters his budget ideas

The Louisiana Division of Administration recently released an annual report outlining all of the various state contracts. This report includes 4,017 contracts and amendments worth approximately $14.5 BILLION that were approved by our state government to be spent over several years. Louisiana families and Louisiana businesses are being asked to cut their budgets so Louisiana state government does not have to cut its budget. That isn’t right. Our state needs to make real, lasting reforms so that hard-working families in our state aren’t threatened with even higher taxes. Students in our state on the TOPS program were notified yesterday that the state will no longer cover payments for the scholarship program this semester. This is outrageous. Before enacting these proposed huge tax increases and eliminating a successful higher education program, we should review the 4,017 new consulting contracts and the other 19,000 state contracts with an eye towards reducing state spending. The state should eliminate all contracts that are not as important as our universities, public schools, roads, health care, coastal restoration and other state priorities. The remaining consultants should be asked for at least a five percent discount. These simple actions could save millions of dollars for Louisiana taxpayers. You and I both know we don’t have a revenue problem nearly as much as we have a spending problem. I hope you will join me in calling on the Governor and Legislature to use some common sense and reduce state spending.