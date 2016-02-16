Woody Jenkins, Villere, Pinsonat, Cao highlight Thursday’s Punch in New Orleans, Thursday

Joining a motherlode of political activists, a former Congressman and observers is a pinch of a chef-personality, a local newswoman and movie-actor, for flavor.

“Punch”, as it is affectionately called is held at the “ The Eiffel Society 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, doors open at 6 p.m., the event begins at 8 p.m.

Politics with a Punch is held monthly on stage before a live audience. It is our own local version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a humorous, fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation.

For this special show, we have picked an outstanding panel with some of our favorite all-stars plus some exciting newcomers. Check out our exceptional line-up of celebrities:

Kevin Belton, Star of PBS Show "New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton"

Tony Bentley, Star of "The Big Short" and "Twelve Years a Slave"

Joseph Cao, Former U.S. Congressman; Candidate for U.S. Senate

Woody Jenkins, Chairman of Donald Trump LA Campaign

Bernie Pinsonat, Pollster & Political Consultant

Outstanding Comedian; Local and National Headliner

Roger Villere, Chairman, Louisiana Republican Party

Rachel Wulff, Anchor/Reporter, WWL-TV Channel 4

On our star studded show, we’ll cover all of the major issues and controversies of the day in a lighthearted and humorous manner with our unique Politics with a Punch style.

We’ll discuss…. Louisiana Legislative Session: Budget Mess, Tax Plans; What is Legacy of Bobby Jindal? Governor Threatens TOPS and LSU Football, Good Ideas? Future of Film Tax Credits and Other Special Deals Debated; NOLA Beans Coffee Shop in Lakeview Robbed; Uber Driver Mugged; Black Nationalists Takeover Bywater House and Claim Ownership; Justice Antonin Scalia Dead; No Autopsy, Found with Pillow over Head? Battle over Nomination; Recess Appointment? Trump vs. Cruz & Bush; “W” Campaigning in South Carolina; Sanders vs. Clinton; Is “Big Dog” Bill Clinton Losing his Magic? Hookers for Hillary Caucusing in Nevada; Boycott of All White Oscars; Beyoncé Halftime Show Leads to Controversy; Cam Newton Sulks; Kanye West $53 Million in Debt, wants $1B from Zuckerberg…Along with more Great Topics, as always, it will be a Prime Time forPunch!

Jeff Couere, the program’s host and Stephen Sabludowsky, attorney and Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, launched Politics with a Punch in 2002 and have enjoyed 14 years of great times thanks to our awesome panelists and faithful patrons.

During our colorful history in New Orleans, we have featured some of the top political, business, comedic, media and entertainment talent in Louisiana. We have also enjoyed poking fun at the unique and colorful world of Louisiana politics.

With so much serious discussion in the news, it is beneficial once a month to be able to playfully discuss some of the hilarious, insane and unpredictable events which occur in this state.

Tickets are only $20.00 per person/$35.00 per couple and can be purchased at the door. Discount tickets are also available for only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple and are available on-line at www.ringsidepolitics.com

For ticket reservations or for more information, contact Jeff Crouere at #504-669-6076 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.