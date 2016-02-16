logo-cropped

Kennedy's GOP response misleading, Jon Bel Edwards' call broad says Chervenak
Written by  // Tuesday, 16 February 2016 14:28 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

ed chervenak2With the State of Louisiana in the bowels of what the legislative chief economist has dubbed a recession, sporting a severe budget problem for this current fiscal year and for the one starting July 1, 2016, questions have been raised about the credibility of the Governor Jon Bell Edwards and the veracities of those criticizing him.  Among his critics are Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy and the Republican legislative delegation.

 

On Sunday, the governor-faced the joint-session of the legislature to open a special session which he called to deal with these horrid fiscal problems.  He urged that all sides work together. However, according to the State treasurer Kennedy, and some of his Republican legislators, Edwards has not provided the necessary legislative tools to be able to reduce this whopping budget deficit.  The governor’s opponents have likewise been insisting that Edwards has been too focused upon raising taxes.

On Monday, University of New Orleans political science professor, Ed Chervenak and Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky discussed these issues regarding the opening of the special session.  

Among the observations Chervenak made are the following:

1.  Treasurer Kennedy, who is running for US Senate, gave a misleading speech last week when he addressed the State in the republican response to the governor; 

2.  There is not much that the Louisianna legislature can safely cut;

3. Despite claims to the contrary, Governor Edwards has issued a broad legislative call which would allow the legislature to make the necessary cuts as demanded by the Republican-dominated legislature;

4. The  Louisiana local political environment is becoming more like that of Washington DC.

 

Last modified on Tuesday, 16 February 2016 16:23
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Crouere: New Orleans Police should evict Black Nationalist Group squatters SMOR Poll: Governor Edwards low approval, Kennedy leads, cuts wanted »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1