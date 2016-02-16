logo-cropped

SMOR Poll: Governor Edwards low approval, Kennedy leads, cuts wanted
  // Tuesday, 16 February 2016 15:07 // News//
senateIn a Spring 2016 poll just released by Southern Media and Opinion Research, Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards, who has been in office for little more than one month is already facing the challenge of his political life and it is not just the horrible budget he inherited from Repblican Governor Bobby Jindal. 

Louisiana has a $900 million dollar budget deficit for the remaining four months and over a 2 billion dollar deficit for the year 2017.

His favorable rating is only 42 percent.

Also, as part of the same poll, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy leads the field with the next closest potential candidate, Republican Public Service Commissioner, Scott Angelle with 10%.  

Thirty-percent of the voters are undecided and the two potential Democratic candidates, Caroline Fayard and Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell collect a total of 11 percent.

Last, the SMOR poll also surveyed the voters concerning the state government and budget.  Only a third of the voters have confidence in the government with the voters believing the state has a spending problem rather than a revenue problem.

