WARNING: Online video is on fire, are you ready?
Written by  // Thursday, 25 February 2016 14:02 // News//
online vieo fire 2Online video has become one of the most powerful technologies used for online advertising, promotions, and content.

How big is the industry?

HUUUGE!!

Here are just some of the explosive statistics:


The foremost goal of video advertising is to increase brand awareness. With the phenomenal increase in the number of smartphones worldwide and nearly50% of the online videosbeing streamed on mobile devices at the end of 2015, online advertisement is the order of the day.

http://dazeinfo.com/2016/02/15/online-videos-future-advertisement-industry/

Here are some more:

According to Twitter, videos and photos get the most retweets.

Twitter, 2014

For personal video sharing,76% of customers use Facebook,52% use email, and50% useYouTube.

Animoto, 2014

Retailersuse video across a variety of channels, including their websites (68%), social channels (57%), emails (54%) and stores (39%).

Retail TouchPoints & Invodo, 2014

1 in 10 mobile adsdelivered in the United States is video.

Econsultancy, 2014

Video display online advertising willincrease by 22.2%in 2015.

eMarketer, 2014

On average, theengagement rate for rich media ads is 16.85%, in comparison to 2.14% for standard banners and 1.62% for mobile.

eMarketer, 2014

Why are so many turning to video? 

Well, if a picture can sink a thousand ships, what can pictures going at the speed of 30 frames per second do, coupled with music, data and even online collaboration?

Bayoubuzz Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, who has taught thousands of fellow attorneys Internet and Internet law, has been using online video for over nine years, and who is very active in the area of online video interviews, collaborations, video promotions will leading a discussion on the topic, on March 3.

Where?

Online of course. You can register here

Essentially, with the advent of personal computers, smart phones and cameras, the world of video opportunities are revolutionizing the way political campaigns are being run.  Campaigns are using Google Hangouts, Zoom and other similar video technologies keyed to twitter such as Periscope, Blab and Periscope.  

They're putting video content in ads.  They posting video on their campaign sites, emails, blogs, whereever they can.  They're posting videos on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, on their websites.  So, should you use video?  If so, which one?  How?  What software is best?    

WILL LEARN FOR YOUR BUSINESS, ELECTION, CAMPAIGN:

  • Differences between the latest video collaborative products such as Google hangouts, Blab, Zoom, Periscope, Skype
     
  • Basics of using video conferencing for online webinars, webcasts, screencasts
     
  • Using video, to get the best out of Twitter and Facebook
     
  • What softwares to use to edit your videos
     
  • What softwares to use to promote your videos
     
  • Using video for promotions and ads 
  • MORE

You can register here

