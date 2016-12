The Louisiana House has agreed to raise the state sales tax by another penny of every dollar spent.

The vote, today, 76-27 means the Louisiana's 4-cent sales tax will be raised to 5 cents, but with a few exemptions.

In an exclusive interview with Bayoubuzz, according to Jim Richardson, LSU professor of economics, the Sales tax was the only vehicle that could raise the necessary revenues, quickly.

The issue is not over as the State Senate needs to concur and there is talk that the Senate wants more in sales taxes.

There will be a one-in-a-half year sunset.