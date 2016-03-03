Twitter explodes in Mitt Romney vs. Donald Trump take-down speech response

Today, Mitt Romney, in an extraordinary event, spoke to the nation about his concerns about Donald Trump becoming President of the United States. As a result, twitter (as well as other social media) has exploded with responses, in reaction. Romney defied conventional politics (and perhaps conventional wisdom) by attacking Trump this late in the campaign and by breaking the 11th commandment spoken by Ronald Reagan, not to attack another member of the party.

Yet, the Romney speech was scathing and is supported by respected Republicans such as John McCain and others.

Below are highlights and special twitter moments related to this exceptional event:

