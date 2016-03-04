Mitt Romney, Republican establishment failing to slow Trump Train

At a speech in Salt Lake City yesterday, 2012 Republican Party presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney laid out his reasons why Donald Trump should never receive the Republican endorsement. According to Romney, Trump is a “phony” and a “fraud,” who would lose to Hillary Clinton in the fall election.

Romney favors a deadlocked GOP presidential race that withholds the nomination from Trump at the convention. It was only the latest in a series of desperate attacks launched by Republican establishment that has been routed by Trump in 10 of the first 15 states to hold elections.

The establishment sees Trump as a wild card, a loose cannon. He is a candidate they cannot control, someone who is funding his own presidential campaign. Trump also is opposed to the Republican establishment on fundamental issues such as amnesty for illegal aliens and the Trans Pacific Partnership.

While Romney was hyper critical of Trump yesterday, he was more than happy to receive the businessman’s endorsement in the 2012 presidential race. In fact, he appeared with Trump at a news conference and asked Trump to record phone calls for his campaign in six states. In fact, Trump said that Romney would have been happy to “drop to his knees” to receive his endorsement.

Why the change of heart? Romney and his friends in the GOP establishment now realize that Trump is a real threat to win the party’s nomination and they are willing to destroy their White House chances to prevent that from happening.

With Trump at the helm of the Republican Party, the establishment would be finished. Their cozy relationships with lobbyists, special interest groups and the politicians on Capitol Hill would be destroyed.

To save the day for the evil establishment empire, they found their Darth Vader, Mitt Romney. The arrogance displayed in his speech was stunning. No Republican should care what he says about anything. Romney is a three time losing political candidate, who ran a horrible presidential campaign against Barack Obama in 2012. In the last two debates, Romney was neutered and ineffective. He refused to run an aggressive campaign against a heavily damaged Obama and lost a race that clearly he should have won. So, clearly Mitt Romney has no standing to lecture anyone about the 2016 presidential race.

Romney’s antagonism against Trump was similar to the scorched earth campaign he ran against Newt Gingrich in the 2012 Florida Republican primary. Gingrich was overwhelmed by a barrage of nasty, inaccurate commercials that ran almost non-stop on statewide television. It was a multi-million-dollar campaign of political personal destruction. This is what is being planned for Trump over the next few weeks.

This sordid history shows that Romney and the Republican Party establishment care more about denying a conservative outsider the nomination than winning the presidency.

By blasting Trump, Romney and his establishment cronies are really expressing criticism for the millions of Americans who are supporting Trump. On Super Tuesday alone, Trump received approximately 3 million votes. Romney and his elitist party snobs are expressing outrage that so many Americans are so concerned about the border, trade, jobs and putting this country first.

It is Trump’s populist and nationalist messages that are anathema to the globalist, free trade, big government Republican Party elite. They cannot stand that so many Americans are concerned about these issues and want the borders secure, manufacturing jobs to return to this country and the trade deficit lowered.

We can expect more of this Republican self-destruction in the days ahead. Already, Romney has been joined by 2008 presidential nominee Arizona Senator John McCain who called Trump “dangerous.”

The ultimate goal of Romney and the Republican establishment is to force a brokered convention in July in which Trump will not have enough delegates for the nomination on the first ballot and then delegates will be pressured to abandon Trump on the second ballot and select a compromise nominee like Romney or Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

If that occurs, the GOP’s presidential hopes will be destroyed and the Trump voters, if not Trump himself, will abandon the party in massive numbers. The party elite don’t care for they are quite comfortable losing the White House to the Democrats again, as long as they retain their party positions and power.

They much prefer Hillary Clinton, a scandal ridden liberal, to Donald Trump, the candidate with the most support on the Republican side who is bringing millions of new people to the party. In a world turned upside down, Mitt Romney and the Republican Party leadership are trying to annihilate their leading candidate who has generated the most delegates and by far the most votes. Only the Republican Party could be so stupid.