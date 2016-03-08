logo-cropped

Louisiana ranks 3rd for lowest property tax
Written by  // Tuesday, 08 March 2016 08:17 // News//
la prop taxNot a good statistic to consider during the tail end of a budget crises, but according to a just-released report, Louisiana is the third lowest state in the area of real state property tax.

The statistic comes from WalletHub.com.

"The average American household spends $2,127 on real-estate property taxes each year, and residents of the 27 states with vehicle property taxes shell out another $412. Considering these figures and the debt-fueled environment to which we have grown so accustomed, it should come as no surprise that roughly $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year, according to the National Tax Lien Association.

With that in mind, the personal finance website WalletHub today released its 2016's Property Taxes by State report, which compares home and vehicle taxes across the nation and features insights from a panel of leading experts. A few highlights can be found below.
 
Property Taxes in Louisiana: 

