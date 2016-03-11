logo-cropped

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards canvases damage as the South waters rise again
Written by  // Friday, 11 March 2016 14:20 // News//
Louisiana and parts of the South have been inundated with rain, floods and damage this past week.  

Governor John Bel Edwards, has traveled to Shreveport and visited areas in North Louisiana to survey the response. Joining him has been Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, visiting some of the damaged areas.

Here are tweets showing his travels today and below that, photos and videos of the horrors of nature as it rampages through the state and the Southern part of the United States. 

