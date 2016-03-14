Video: Louisiana Governor Edwards says new special session probable

Moments after a somber opening to the Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards greeted the media in his press room with the same sober and caution, saying that it is probable that the Louisiana session might meet for a third time this year, after the spring yearly session, that started today.

At this time, the state is in a $800 million dollar hole for the upcoming budget and might be short for the current budget year, of roughly 60 million dollars or more. In order to fix the 60 million dollar shortfall, since the legislature is not able to raise taxes this session, should it be needed, Louisiana would need to call a special session. Also, should the legislature not be able to formulate sufficient cuts for next year or if the Governor is not satisfied with the cuts being offered by the republican-controlled legislature, Edwards can call a special session to try to address revenue needs.