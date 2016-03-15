What's on Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards's legislative agenda? It's here

SB 79 – Senator Dan Morrish—SENATE EDUCATION
- Fixes TOPS award amounts at the 2016-17 academic year level unless the legislature, by law, increases the award amounts.
SB 170 – Senator Dan Morrish—SENATE EDUCATION
- Prohibits BESE from overriding the decision of a local school board to deny a charter school and granting a Type 2 charter in an “A” or “B” district. In “C”, “D”, or “F” districts, BESE will prepare and publish on its website an academic and fiscal needs assessment relative to the proposed charter school and provide for other matters.
SB 174 – Senator Jack Donahue—SENATE EDUCATION
- Fixes TOPS award amounts at the 2016-17 academic year level unless the legislature, by law, increases the award amounts.
SB 227 – Senator Yvonne Dorsey Colomb—SENATE TRANSPORTATION
- Requires the Department of Public Safety to provide for the option of issuing driver’s licenses and special identification cards that are compliant with the standard of the REAL ID Act of 2005.
SB 260 – Senator Dan Morrish—SENATE EDUCATION
- Removes the authority of BESE to certify groups as local charter authorizers of Type 1B charter schools, thus limiting the establishment of charter schools to a local school board or BESE.
SB 269 – Senator Karen Carter Peterson—SENATE LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
- Establishes a state minimum wage at $8.00 per hour beginning January 1, 2017 and $8.50 per hour beginning January 1, 2018.
SB 279 – Senator Wesley Bishop—SENATE EDUCATION
- Addresses use of student growth data in teacher performance evaluations, codifies BESE policy in this area.
SB 324 – Senator J.P. Morrell—SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY B
- Creates the Raise the Age Louisiana Act of 2016, to ensure that the state holds children accountable for violations of law in age-appropriate settings by including 17-year-olds in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system. Further creates the Louisiana Juvenile Jurisdiction Planning and Implementation Council.
SB 342 – Senator Gerald Boudreaux—SENATE EDUCATION
- Addresses use of student growth data in teacher performance evaluations, codifies BESE policy in this area.
SB 344 – Senator Ronnie Johns—SENATE HEALTH AND WELFARE
- Directs DCFS and the Louisiana Workforce Commission to jointly develop and implement additional workforce training and education requirements for “ABAWD” individuals receiving electronic food assistance under the SNAP program.
HB 98 – Representative Pat Smith—HOUSE EDUCATION
- Removes the authority of BESE to certify groups as local charter authorizers of Type 1B charter schools, thus limiting the establishment of charter schools to a local school board or BESE.
HB 370 – Representative Joseph Bouie—HOUSE LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
- Establishes a state minimum wage at $8.00 per hour beginning January 1, 2017 and $8.50 per hour beginning January 1, 2018.
HB 390 – Representative Nancy Landry—HOUSE EDUCATION
- Fixes TOPS award amounts at the 2016-17 academic year level unless the legislature, by law, increases the award amounts.
HB 397 – Representatives Helena Moreno, Kenny Cox and Marcus Hunter—HOUSE LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
- Provides for the Louisiana Equal Pay Act, extends current provisions in law to cover men as well as women, local government employees and private sector employees, and makes other substantive changes.
HB 475 – Representative Frank Hoffman—HOUSE HEALTH AND WELFARE
- Reorganizes the Department of Children and Family Services, to ensure the effective delivery of services to children and families of this state.
HB 664 – Representative Chris Broadwater—HOUSE HEALTH AND WELFARE
- Directs DCFS and the Louisiana Workforce Commission to jointly develop and implement additional workforce training and education requirements for “ABAWD” individuals receiving electronic food assistance under the SNAP program.
HB 702 – Representatives Jimmy Harris and Terry Landry—HOUSE TRANSPORTATION
- Requires the Department of Public Safety to provide for the option of the issuance of driver’s licenses and special identification cards that are compliant with the standard of the REAL ID Act of 2005.
HB 723 – Representatives Ed Price and Jeff Hall—HOUSE EDUCATION
- Addresses use of student growth data in teacher performance evaluations, codifies BESE policy.
HB 879 – Representative Joseph Bouie—HOUSE EDUCATION
- Prohibits a charter school from contracting with a for-profit entity to manage or operate a charter school. The restriction would apply prospectively to any new contracts or renewals or extensions of an existing contract entered into on or after July 1, 2016.