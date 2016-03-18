Kennedy: Bond Commissioner approves $209M in Louisiana projects

"I think it's safe to say that we had a successful meeting," said Treasurer Kennedy. "Anytime we're able to save taxpayers money is a good day and these savings will prove beneficial to taxpayers in places like Calcasieu, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and other parishes across the state."
Among the individual projects approved were:
- Bossier Parish, $4,000,000 in Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Bonds for the City of Bossier City for: (1) purchasing, constructing, acquiring, extending or improving any public works or capital improvements, including any necessary sites, equipment and furnishings and (2) funding a debt reserve fund or purchasing a debt service reserve fund insurance policy, if required.
- Caddo-Bossier Parishes, $2,500,000 in Utility Revenue Bonds for the Port Commission for (1) construction and acquisition of redundant water facilities and improvements for the Water System and equipment and (2) funding a debt service reserve fund, if required.
- Calcasieu Parish, $15,000,000 in Sewer Revenue Notes for the City of Lake Charles (DEQ Project) to construct, acquire, extend or improve any work of public improvement, including but not limited to its Sewer System, including such treatment facilities as may be required, with all necessary equipment and installations.
- Calcasieu Parish, $10,000,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds refunding General Obligation Public School Improvement Bonds Series 2013 for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, School District No. 25: saving taxpayers $699,606.
- Calcasieu Parish, $4,000,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, School District No. 33: saving taxpayers $125,897.
- Calcasieu Parish, $4,000,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, School District No. 34: saving taxpayers $125,897.
- Calcasieu Parish, $5,000,000 in Revenue Bonds for West Calcasieu Port for improving existing waterfront property along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, including (1) construction and improvements to existing bulkhead areas; (2) construction of new bulkhead areas; (3) construction of roads and (4) maintenance dredging of barge slips and fleeting facilities.
- Caldwell Parish, $9,000,000 in General Obligation School Refunding Bonds for the Caldwell Parish School Board, Consolidated School District No. 1: saving taxpayers $717,385.
- East Baton Rouge Parish, $7,800,000 in General Obligation School Refunding Bonds for Central Community School Board, Central Community School System: saving taxpayers $176,059.
- East Baton Rouge Parish,$15,000,000 in Taxable Revenue Bonds for the East Baton Rouge Sewerage Commission (DEQ Project) for constructing and acquiring sewers and sewerage disposal works, including necessary sites, right-of-ways, machinery and equipment.
- East Baton Rouge Parish, $51,730,000 in Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds for Metropolitan Council of the Parish of East Baton Rouge and City of Baton Rouge (1) approximately $45,000,000 Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016A-1, (a) refunding Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2008A-2 and (b) funding a reserve fund, if required; (2) approximately $1,630,000 Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016A-2 (Taxable), (a) refunding Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2005B (Taxable) and (b) funding a reserve fund, if required; (3) approximately $5,100,000 Public Improvement Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2016A-3, (a) improvements to the public parking garage located at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and (b) funding a reserve fund, if required: savings taxpayers $5.7 million.
- East Feliciana Parish, $127,000 for the Village of Wilson In Waterworks Utility Revenue Certificates of Indebtedness for improvements to the system, including installation of a new potable water well, chlorination facility and related equipment.
- Iberia Parish, $10,000,000 in Revenue Refunding Bonds refunding LCDA Revenue Bonds Series 2009 and 2010C for the City of New Iberia: saving taxpayers $249,692.
- Iberville Parish, $3,000,000 in Revenue Refunding Bonds for the Town of White Castle: (1) refunding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2008 and (2) funding a reserve fund or paying the premium for a debt service reserve fund surety policy to the extent required: saving taxpayers $126,572.
- Jefferson Davis Parish, $13,000,000 in Sales Tax Refunding Bonds for the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury, Road Sales Tax District No. 1: saving taxpayers $968,000.
- Lafourche Parish, $625,000 in Excess Revenue Bonds for the Communications District for capital improvements and acquiring equipment.
- Livingston Parish, $5,110,000 in Revenue Refunding Bonds for the City of Walker: (1) refunding 2020-2029 maturities of LCDA Refunding Bonds (Town of Walker Utilities Project), Series 2009 and (2) funding a debt service reserve: saving taxpayers$367,663.
- Livingston Parish, $2,500,000 in Sewer Revenue Refunding Bonds for Sewerage District No. 2: (1) refunding LCDA Revenue Bonds (Livingston Parish Sewer District No. 2 Project), Series 2009 and (2) funding a reserve fund, if necessary: saving taxpayers $153,578.
- Livingston Parish, $4,450,000 in Revenue Refunding Bonds,for the Livingston Parish Council for refunding LCDA (Livingston Parish Office of Motor Vehicles) Revenue Bonds: saving taxpayers $154,003.
- Morehouse Parish School Board, $3,900,000 in General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, for Morehouse Parish School Board School District No. A (Parishwide): saving taxpayers $418,068.
- Plaquemines Parish, $10,500,000 in Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, for the Plaquemines Parish Law Enforcement District: saving taxpayers $466,020.
- St. John the Baptist Parish Council, $21,000,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds, for St. John the Baptist Parish Council: savings taxpayers $679,313.
- Terrebonne Parish, $3,350,000 in Limited Tax and Refunding Bonds for Terrebonne Parish Veterans' Memorial District: (1) approximately $1,215,000 Refunding Bonds, refunding 2017-2021 maturities of Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2011 and 2013 and (2) approximately $1,905,000 Revenue Bonds, constructing, acquiring and furnishing a regional military museum and Veterans Memorial Park.
- West Baton Rouge Parish, $1,000,000 in Sewer Revenue and Refunding Bonds for the Town of Brusly: (1) approximately $450,000 Refunding Bonds, refunding all or a portion of Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 1983 and 1996; (2) approximately $550,000 Revenue Bonds, constructing and acquiring improvements, replacements, and extensions to the sewer system and (3) funding a reserve.
- West Baton Rouge Parish, $2,650,000 in Revenue Refunding Bonds for the West Baton Rouge Parish Council, Fire Protection District No. 1: refunding all or a portion of LCDA Revenue Bonds (Port Allen Fire Station Project), Series 2008: saving taxpayers $104,734.
The Louisiana State Bond Commission meets monthly to review and approve applications from parishes, municipalities, special taxing districts, and other political subdivisions of the State requesting authority to incur debt. For more information, visit www.LATreasury.com.