Louisiana Republican and Democratic Parties take aim over John Bel Edwards, veto and taxes

Some members of the House of Representatives are attempting to engage in an override vote of Governor John Bel Edwards’s veto from the special session.

The Louisiana Republican and the Louisiana Democratic parties are getting involved in the affairs of the legislature this week and the issue is taxes and budget cuts.

Edwards vetoed five spending reductions last week from HB 122. The Louisiana special session ended with a roughly 70 million dollar deficit needing to be plugged by June 30.

On Monday, the Republicans attacked Governor John Bel Edwards for raising taxes. In an email with the title “8 minutes”, the party said, “It didn’t take long for Gov. Edwards to switch his position on raising our taxes. It also didn’t take long for him to pass these crippling taxes. At the end of the session, they passed $1 billion in new taxes in just 8 minutes.

Obviously, the Louisiana GOP would need to aim its anger towards members of its own party too. Republicans are the majority in in both the House and the Senate and that party members were necessary to raise any taxes.

On a somewhat related issue, the Louisiana Democratic Party launched its own email broadside against certain republican leaders who are considering trying to override a recent Edwards veto:

House GOP leaders are counting votes to see if they can get enough support in the lower chamber to turn back any of Gov. John Bel Edwards five vetoes of budget cuts last week. All of the vetoes are rejections of individual spending reductions contained inHouse Bill 122, which the Legislature only passed in the final minutes of its special session two weeks ago

A cadre of Republican lawmakers in the Louisiana Legislature is flagrantly wasting their own time and taxpayers’ money by playing games. The efforts by House Republican leaders to hold meaningless veto override votes represent the very worst partisan, pointless political gamesmanship---- the kind our state can least afford. These hardliners represent the “Jindal caucus”, and their stubbornness and craven obedience to Jindal’s former henchmen already resulted in disaster during the special session. The state of Louisiana is preparing to face over $70 million in cuts to essential services, due in large part to the failures of the Republican leadership.

Instead of looking for solutions, Rep. Cameron Henry and Speaker Taylor Barras are wasting time with empty theatrics. Responsible lawmakers in the state senate will not entertain the House leaderships’ childish antics, making any efforts at a veto override a non-starter.

“This whole stunt is dead-on-arrival, and it should be,” said Stephen Handwerk, executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party. “Where were these House Republicans when Gov. Jindal was laying waste to healthcare services and higher education? Where were they when responsible leaders were trying to salvage Jindal’s budget nightmare?”

“Cameron Henry and the rest of the Jindal Caucus in the House are playing the same partisan games that helped Gov. Jindal drive our state into the ditch. This stunt is unworthy of the moment, when the state is facing financial disaster and crippling budget cuts. Now is not the time for these sort of childish games.”