logo-cropped

Cruz: I won't copulate with "rat" Donald Trump, responds to National Enquirer story
Written by  // Friday, 25 March 2016 15:19 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Cruz says he won't copulate with sleazy Donald Trump after National Enquirer story

Well, we know one thing, for sure.  Donald Trump thinks Ted Cruz is "lying" and Cruz calls The Donald, "sleazy".

The Donald thinks his wife is prettier than Ted Cruz's wife, so, therefore, the New York billionaire should be President of the United States.

Ted Cruz says Trump's political adviser Roger Stone "for whom a term was coined for "copulating with a rodent".

On Tuesday, Wisconsin will likely award one of these two men with the majority of their primary delegates.

Here is the text of a statement from Ted Cruz regarding a recent National Enquirer story claiming Cruz has had numerous affairs:

National Enquirer published the story.  It is a story that quoted one source on the record, Roger Stone, Donald Trump's chief political adviser.  Let me be clear, this National Enquirer story is garbage.  It is complete and utter lies.  It is a tabloids smear.  And it is a smear that has come from Donald Trump and his henchmen.  It is attacking my family what is striking is Donald's henchman Roger Stone has for months has been foreshadowing that this attack was coming.  It's not surprising that Donald Trump tweet occurs the day before the attack comes out.  And I would note that Mr. Stone is a man who has 50 years of dirty tricks behind him.  He is the man for whom a term was coined for copulating with a rodent. Let me be clear, Donald Trump may be a rat, but I have no desire to copulate with him.  And this garbage does not belong in politics.  The National Enquirer has endorsed Donald Trump. it said he must be president and so Donald, when he's losing, when he scared when Republicans are uniting against him decides to peddle sleaze and slime.  You know, Donald is fond of giving people nicknames. With this pattern he should not be surprised to see people calling him "sleazy Donald"

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Easter egg politics: Louisiana Budget cuts, vulnerable Kennedy, Gay legislation Trump will file claim with RNC over Cruz's Louisiana delegate "heist" »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1