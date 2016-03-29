logo-cropped

Louisiana ranked 4th most-Federally dependent state
Written by  // Tuesday, 29 March 2016 10:42 // News//
How does Louisiana rank in the world of states being federal dependent?  

According to WalletHub, in following up with its States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates, Louisiana is the fourth most federally-dependent  state.  WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across three key metrics: 1) return on taxes paid to the federal government; 2) federal funding as a percentage of state revenue; and 3) share of federal jobs.
 
Federal Dependency of Louisiana (1=Most, 25=Avg.): 

  • 37th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government
  • 2nd – Federal Funding as a Percentage of State Revenue
  • 37th – Share of Federal Jobs

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-least-dependent-on-the-federal-government/2700/

