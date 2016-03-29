Louisiana ranked 4th most-Federally dependent state

According to WalletHub, in following up with its States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates, Louisiana is the fourth most federally-dependent state. WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across three key metrics: 1) return on taxes paid to the federal government; 2) federal funding as a percentage of state revenue; and 3) share of federal jobs.



Federal Dependency of Louisiana (1=Most, 25=Avg.):

37 th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government

– Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government 2 nd – Federal Funding as a Percentage of State Revenue

– Federal Funding as a Percentage of State Revenue 37th – Share of Federal Jobs

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-most-least-dependent- on-the-federal-government/ 2700/