John Bel Edwards's support for minimum wage, equal pay, faces West Bank Business Group today

Unquestionably, should he discuss legislative action to ensure increased minimum wage and equal pay could present a brushback.

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards will be speaking to a relatively conservative group, the West Bank Business Association.

Yesterday, he testified in the legislature, stating:

MINIMUM WAGE

“It’s a modest but meaningful increase: $8.00 an hour, and then $8.50 an hour,” the governor stated.

“The support for increasing the minimum wage exceeds 70 percent in Louisiana today,"

EQUAL PAY

“One in four Louisiana children lives in poverty, with single mothers heading the majority of households living in poverty. When we don’t protect mothers trying to earn a fair day’s pay, we are unnecessarily hurting children and keeping them in poverty.”

“89-percent of the people of Louisiana support the Louisiana Equal Pay Act”. “This is not a close call. This ought to be the easiest thing we do this year.”

Governor’s Westbank Luncheon sponsored by the following organizations: Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Harvey Canal Industry Association, Algiers Economic Development Association, Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry.