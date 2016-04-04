John Bel Edwards popularity on rise, Jindal gets most of the blame

Whatever the reason, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeing his job approval numbers on the rise.
A new statewide poll conducted by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research finds that 52% of Louisiana voters believe that Edwards is doing a good job, while only 36% give him a negative rating.
Among just registered independents, he gets a 54% positive rating, while 31% disapprove.
An overwhelming number of respondents – 79% – blame former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal for the state’s budget woes, while 10% blame Edwards. Even Republicans are seeing the light with 67% blaming Jindal for the state’s fiscal mess, while 14% remain in denial by blaming Edwards.
Overall, 77% believe the budget situation is very serious, When assessing the blame, 59% said it was because of too many tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, while 30% said it was because of not enough spending cuts.
The state Legislature did not go unnoticed by respondents. About the budget situation, 84% said that Jindal deserves a great deal or some blame, but also said that 79% of the “Jindal Caucus” in the Legislature are to blame as well.
The poll provided good news for Edwards’ core policy agenda. Here are some of the responses:
*The Louisiana Equal Pay Act to require women earn the same pay as men – 89% favor and 9% oppose.
*Increase the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.50 an hour – 73% favor and 24% oppose.
*Accept federal funding to expand the state Medicaid program – 69% favor and 26% oppose.
*Invest in passenger rail service that connects Baton Rouge and New Orleans – 72% favor and 19% oppose.
Anzalone Liszt Grove Research surveyed 700 likely voters by telephone between March 18-23, 2016. The margin of error is +/-3.7%.
