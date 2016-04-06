Is New Orleans most efficient city, when Chief Harrison scoffs at $, Mayor Landrieu says it needs?

“In a recording provided by an anonymous source exclusively to Ringside Politics, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison claims that " money is not the problem, or I don't think it is. " The recording took place at a recent meeting in which the Police Chief outlined the needs of his If money is not the problem for the NOPD, why is Mayor Landrieu pushing for an increase in property taxes? The 5 mill increase for the police is supposedly necessary for the department to recruit, train and equip an additional 450 police officers. Yet, in this bombshell recording, the Chief admits that currently " I can hire all that we want to hire." The property tax proposals will be on the ballot this Saturday. The Landrieu administration, along with the Business Council and other allies in the business community, is pushing hard for voters to approve the measure. If approved, the property tax increase will bring in an additional $26.6 million annually for the police and fire departments for the next 12 years. department.

This issue is coming before voters a few days after the enactment of an array of tax increases approved by the Louisiana Legislature. Sales cigarette, alcohol, rental car and Internet taxes were raised to plug the massive hole in the state budget. Now, Mayor Landrieu claims that the property tax increase is necessary for police department staffing needs and for the pension fund of the fire department. Along with the millage increase for police, Landrieu is asking voters to approve an additional 2.5 mills to cover some of the costs of the $75 million settlement owed to firefighters to stabilize their pension fund. Overall, if the tax measure is passed, it will cost an additional $155 per year for the owner of a $200,000 home.