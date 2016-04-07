Edwards would cut TOPS pro-rata, Kennedy raises 800 thousand in Jan, Feb 2016

John Bel Edwards said today during a news conference that he supports proposals in the House and Senate that would cuts.
Edwards is expected to reveal his budget for the $750M budget deficit on Tuesday.
Edwards also said he would seek additional revenue from lawmakers in a special session later this year. The legislature is currently engaged in a legislative session that is focused upon budget cuts. No revenue can be raised during this legislative session.
US Senate Race
Treasurer John Kennedy has tweeted that he has raised eight hundred thousand dollars the first two months of the Senate race, this fall.