Edwards would cut TOPS pro-rata, Kennedy raises 800 thousand in Jan, Feb 2016

Should Louisiana not be able to pay for the roughly $300 bill for the popular tuition-assistance TOPS program for college students, it appears both the Louisiana governor and legislature could agree upon cross-the-board-cuts, instead of some other device, such as reducing the access to TOPS by the lower ACT scoring students.

John Bel Edwards said today during a news conference that he supports proposals in the House and Senate that would cuts.

Edwards is expected to reveal his budget for the $750M budget deficit on Tuesday.

Edwards also said he would seek additional revenue from lawmakers in a special session later this year. The legislature is currently engaged in a legislative session that is focused upon budget cuts. No revenue can be raised during this legislative session.

US Senate Race

Treasurer John Kennedy has tweeted that he has raised eight hundred thousand dollars the first two months of the Senate race, this fall.