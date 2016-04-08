GAP Kids digs gaping PC hole with "racially-insensitive" ad cave

The United States of America in 2016 is a country in deep trouble. We are facing severe economic and national security challenges, made worse by almost two terms of destructive Obama administration policies.

Even more troubling is the assault on our culture through the horrors of multiculturalism and political correctness. The flow of both legal and illegal immigrants has continued unabated for almost five decades. Currently, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 15.7 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States. Attempts to deport these lawbreakers or even reduce the flow of government benefits being delivered to them is somehow labeled as racist. Whereas previous generations of immigrants gladly assimilated into this country, newcomers are encouraged to retain their own identity and language. A pro-America attitude is discouraged in some communities and even flying the American flag is viewed as too nationalistic.

Despite the election of the first African American President, the country’s race relations are at a very low point and getting worse. The trolls on social media make the situation even more toxic by exaggerating innocent situations into racial conflicts.

The latest online racial flash-point occurred this week after the hip, liberal and politically correct clothing company, Gap, released an advertisement featuring four young children. The models were pictured in Gap clothing, in various poses, with one of them resting her arm on the head of another child. Low and behold, the Internet exploded with anger as the smaller child is African American and the taller girl is white.

The reactions were truly ridiculous. One commented that ad supposedly shows that all Black girls can do is “bear the weight of White girls.” Others said they were offended by the “optics” or found the context “off-putting.”

In today’s America, almost everything is viewed through a racial context and there is a constant stream of online activists ready to cry “racism.”

The result was predictable as Gap executives quickly removed the ad and apologized to “anyone we’ve offended.” They also made sure that everyone realized the company is committed to “championing diversity and inclusivity.” In fact, Gap noted that they have a 46-year history of being as politically correct as possible.

There are several ironies with this advertising nightmare. Not only did the criticism sting Gap, a bastion of liberal activism, but it was also directed at Ellen DeGeneres, a lesbian celebrity beloved by Hollywood liberals. The youngsters were modeling the Gap’s Ellen DeGeneres clothing line.

In addition, it was discovered that a previous Gap advertisement featured a young African American girl with her arm resting on the head of a White girl. Of course, such imaging is perfectly fine to the activists who cry that only “black lives matter.” At the time, there was no outcry and the company never apologized for such a display of obvious “racism.”



Thus, the message is that the “optics” of a White girl being used as an arm rest is fine, but not a Black girl. It is insane that this controversy even erupted, especially when it was discovered that the young girls modeling the Ellen DeGeneres clothes are sisters. Their mother is actress Brooke Smith, who tweeted that “everyone needs to calm down” about the advertisement.

Yes, Ms. Smith is correct, the captains of political correctness in the media, Hollywood, our colleges and universities, the corporate world and throughout the Internet, all need to calm down.

Unless we calm down and change direction, this racial over-sensitivity will destroy the nation. We will continue to see manufactured controversies, more division and more unrest.

Americans must destroy the demon of political correctness, start facing reality, and stop living in a fantasy world where the bogeyman of racism is everywhere.