Boston Globe hits Trump with front page satire, but who wins?

The Boston Globe made some type of history this weekend when it published it's own projections of what America would look like--if it took Donald Trump at his word.

The projections included a column urging the Republican Party to reject Donald Trump (and even Ted Cruz) and instead to nominate more of a mainstream candidate in Cleveland, this summer. Included in the Globe's projection was front page full of news stories revealing what the editorial staff said could happen if Trump was elected President and if he followed through with his promises.

It's editorial begins with:

DONALD J. TRUMP’S VISION for the future of our nation is as deeply disturbing as it is profoundly un-American.

It is easy to find historical antecedents. The rise of demagogic strongmen is an all too common phenomenon on our small planet. And what marks each of those dark episodes is a failure to fathom where a leader’s vision leads, to carry rhetoric to its logical conclusion. The satirical front page of this section attempts to do just that, to envision what America looks like with Trump in the White House.

It is an exercise in taking a man at his word. And his vision of America promises to be as appalling in real life as it is in black and white on the page. It is a vision that demands an active and engaged opposition. It requires an opposition as focused on denying Trump the White House as the candidate is flippant and reckless about securing it.

The Trump Page, is below:

As an explanation as to why it published such a controversial column and fake front page denoucning Trump, it published its video explanation on its Facebook page:

Via Boston Globe Opinion - The front page we hope we never have to print. Welcome to Donald J. Trump's America in 2017. Read more on Globe.com: http://bos.gl/9gyeOYJ Posted by The Boston Globe on Saturday, April 9, 2016

Needless to say, the response in the pro-Trump and in other communities have been angry.

Here are just some of the comments found on Facebook:

A little more than disgusted with our news media who can no longer tell the difference between writing fiction and reporting. All I can say is some really big people stand to lose one hella lot of money and power if he's elected and we're seeing the worst liberal onslaught of complete bulls--t than this country has ever seen. What is not clear yet is how many people media has to attack using such absolutely nonsensical tactics, and how many they CAN attack before the public just drops them off like the bad habit they've become.

well isn't this what happens with all liberals they make up the truth as it goes along personally I think this is what trump does anyway hell I think he probably had this made up to increase his popularity it seems to always work for the schiester !!

TRUMP REPLIES

