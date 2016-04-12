Louisiana Governor Edwards budget cuts TOPS 183M, hospitals still not funded

After the legislature failed to raise sufficient taxes and make adequate cuts during the recent special session earlier this this, the Louisiana governor has issued what some might call a "doomsday budget" for higher education and healthcare.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his projected budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

Under this plan the following would take the biggest hit:

Department of Health and Hospitals $408 million,

TOPS $183 million

Higher education $46.1 million

Corrections $34.1 million

Judicial branch $15.9 million

Legislative budget $7.3 million

The governor presented his plan today to the legislature, followed up by testimony by Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

However, even with these cuts, the Louisiana private public partnership is not protected.

A whopping 70 million is still needed to fund the Bogalusa, Houma, Alexandria and Lake Charles hospitals agreements, otherwise, these institutions might close.

“We’re still working on a plan to fund the other hospitals,” he said.

The governor has also stated that he plans to call another special session to raise necessary taxes if the Louisiana legislature cannot find suitable cuts. The budget, by law, must be balanced.

Watch the ongoing hearing

Here is the DOA pdf on the budget. Below are the latest tweets