Louisiana Governor Edwards budget cuts TOPS 183M, hospitals still not funded

Under this plan the following would take the biggest hit:
Department of Health and Hospitals $408 million,
TOPS $183 million
Higher education $46.1 million
Corrections $34.1 million
Judicial branch $15.9 million
Legislative budget $7.3 million
The governor presented his plan today to the legislature, followed up by testimony by Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
However, even with these cuts, the Louisiana private public partnership is not protected.
A whopping 70 million is still needed to fund the Bogalusa, Houma, Alexandria and Lake Charles hospitals agreements, otherwise, these institutions might close.
“We’re still working on a plan to fund the other hospitals,” he said.
The governor has also stated that he plans to call another special session to raise necessary taxes if the Louisiana legislature cannot find suitable cuts. The budget, by law, must be balanced.
