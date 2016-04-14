logo-cropped

Donald Trump whines or wins with GOP rigged issue?
Written by  // Thursday, 14 April 2016 13:10 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Is Donald Trump whining about the GOP being corrupt and the election process being rigged?  Or, does  Trump have a legitimate case and, in fact, is winning by raising the issue?  

Over the past couple of weeks, ever since he got embarrassed over the fact that he was losing potential delegates because other campaigns, particularly, the Ted Cruz campaign was beating him at the party rules in Louisianna and now Colorado, that he has taken to the airwaves complaining that the process is rigged and he has been cheated.

Has he been cheated and therefore turned the issue in his favor?  Or did he fail to do his due diligence and now is full of whine?

Here is his most recent Facebook Post

 

GOP Chairman Reince Pribus is in the center of the controversy.  He claims the controversy will "blow over".

 

Here are some of the discussions on twitter

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Mailbag: Edwards wants $100M; Blanco to be honored; Film Festival begins; Dryades Public Market Comparing Louisiana, Arizona bigotry and trust »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1