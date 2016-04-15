John Kennedy, Foster Campbell releases quarterly campaign finance amounts

Based upon those recent polls, Republican John Kennedy and Democrat Foster Campbell lead the field of democrats and republicans.

The top two candidates, based upon recent polls, released details regarding their campaign contributions and cash-on-hand.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Kennedy's campaign for United States Senate today filed its quarterly fundraising report, showing contributions of $817,584 since its launch on Jan. 26, with $700,000 cash on hand.



The Kennedy campaign claims that ninety-five percent of the dollars raised were from Louisiana, and 98 percent were from individuals.

Meanwhile, Public Service Commissioner, and U.S. Senate Candidate Foster Campbell reported $250,000 cash on hand for the quarter ending April first. Campbell said he’s launching an aggressive fundraising effort that will focus on buy in from every-day Louisianans. His initial report consisted of a personal investment by the Candidate.

The press release forwarded to Bayoubuzz.com did not state the amount of the investment. Also, as of the time of publishing, we have not received any reporrts from any other candidate.

(Photo: Foster Campbell)

UPDATE:

The campaign for Retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness is announcing that he has raised $300,000 as a candidate for U.S. Senate in Louisiana.



