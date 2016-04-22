Andrew Jackson, latest casualty in The Battle of Political Correctness

In history books today, Christopher Columbus did not discover America, he was a ruthless white European marauder who brutalized peaceful indigenous people and helped spread disease among their midst.

This type of historical revisionism was on full display this week when one of our greatest Presidents and military heroes, Andrew Jackson, was removed from the front of the $20 bill. Eventually, he will be featured on the back of the bill, while the image of Harriet Tubman, an African American who lead hundreds of slaves to freedom, will adorn the front.

These changes were among many announced by Jack Lew, the Obama administration’s Secretary of the Treasury, to promote a more inclusive look to our currency.

While Andrew Jackson won the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, he lost the battle of political correctness over two hundred years later.

Of course Tubman is a great American who deserves to be honored, but not at the expense of Andrew Jackson, a most important figure in the history of our country.

In today’s America, Andrew is no longer viewed as a successful two-term President, but as a plantation slave owner who mistreated Native Americans.

Ironically, Jackson is considered the founder of the modern Democrat Party, which hosts fundraisers in his name. The party’s Jefferson-Jackson dinner also honors former President Thomas Jefferson, another giant of American history. However, since Jefferson and Jackson were slave owners, the party of political correctness has been canceling these dinners all across the country.

It is quite sad that in this day of and age of political correctness our historical heroes are now being judged by the moral values of their country two hundred years later.

In the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, Andrew Jackson led a disorganized and motley army of misfits to a tremendous victory against the most celebrated fighting force in the world, the British Army. In the process, he not only rescued New Orleans, but he saved our country from being split in two by the British.

As President, Jackson was a strong fiscal conservative who railed against the national bank and debt. He was the last President to pay off the country’s national debt. Ever since that time, we have accumulated $19.3 trillion in debt and counting. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a President once again who believed in paying our country’s bills?

Andrew Jackson also opposed term limits and the power of a financial elite who worked against the interests of average Americans.

He was the original outsider who defeated a political system controlled by power brokers intent on expanding their own influence at the expense of the American people.

In 2016, the American people are looking for a leader like Andrew Jackson once again. It is quite ironic that he is being demoted at the exact time he should be promoted as the model for the next President of the United States.