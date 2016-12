If you think Deflategate is all aired out, you might think again. Today, a federal court reinstated the suspension of New England Patriot all-time great quarterback, Tom Brady.

Or those on Mars the past couple of years, Brady had been suspended for “deflating” his footballs during a NFL playoff game.

A three-judge panel ruling of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in New York today reversed a September district court ruling. The NFL, via Roger Goodell, the Commissioner has said the suspension was deserved.

