Boustany, Fleming with big $ lead in Louisiana's U.S. Senate race to replace Vitter

And they are raising money and campaigning. So who’s got the most money so far? The campaign finance reports are in for activity from January 1, 2016 through March 31. Here are those reports, listed by the amount each candidate has the most money on hand.

U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Net Contributions – $326,865.

Net Operating Expenditures – $362,014.

Ending Cash on Hand – $2,295,549.

Note: Fleming’s Ending Cash on Hand reflects campaign funds he already has in his aaccount. His campaign has debts totaling $673,735.

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $366,517.

Net Contributions – $3,218,017.

Net Operating Expenses – $1,674,448.

Ending Cash on Hand – $1,910,523.

Note: The same applies to Boustany. He already had significant funds in his campaign account.

State Treasurer John Kennedy (R)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Net Contributions – $817,584..

Net Operating Expenditures – $119,327.

Ending Cash on Hand – $698,257.

Note: Kennedy has $2.85 million in a state campaign account, but money raised for state campaigns cannot be used in federal races. He wants to donate the funds to the Make Louisiana Proud Super PAC, which is supporting his candidacy. However, that move is mired in controversy with some opponents and legal experts saying it would be illegal for him to do so.

Attorney Caroline Fayard (D)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Net Contributions – $193,806.

Loan to Her Committee – $150,000.

Net Operating Expenditures – $93,007.

Ending Cash on Hand – $250,798.

PSC Foster Campbell (D)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Net Contributions – $0.

Loan to His Committee – $250,000.

Net Operating Expenditures – $0.

Ending Cash on Hand – $250,000.

Retired AF Colonel Rob Maness (R)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $21,173.

Net Contributions – $259,543.

Net Operating Expenses – $116,399.

Ending Cash on Hand – $213,422.

The campaign has debts totaling $67,059.

These first quarter reports are just the tip of the iceberg which will be floating down the expensive river of the U.S. Senate race if the 2014 Senate race ia any indication of how much the political plum costs.

In 2014, incumbent Democratic candidate Mary Landrieu spent nearly $20 million in a losing cause. Winning the seat cost then-U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy (R) nearly $15 million. Rob Maness, who was in that race, spent nearly $3.5 million.

Apparently, the two major Democratic candidates believe they have a good shot at winning. To prove it, Fayard and Campbell have both reached into their own pockets to get their campaigns off the ground.

As noted above, Campbell has put $250,000 of his own money into his campaign fund, and Fayard has contributed $150,000 of her own money to the race.

To be sure, it will be an interesting race.

