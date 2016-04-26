logo-cropped

Who is most conservative federal Louisiana elected official?
Tuesday, 26 April 2016
by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net 

Louisiana is considered a blood-red Republican state filled with conservative legislators.  Well, not as much now that Democrat John Bel Edwards was elected governor. But just how conservative are these Bayou State lawmakers?  We have the answer.

   The American Conservative Union (ACU), which sets the gold standard for conservative values and hosts the annual widely publicized Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has released its annual scorecard for 2015.
    Based upon legislative votes and other factors, a lawmaker must get a 90-100% rating for ACU’s Award for Conservative Excellence.  An 80-89% score earns one its Award for Conservative Achievement.
    Louisiana scores well at the congressional level with seven of the eight being Republicans. It’s a different story at the state level.  Here are the ACU ratings for 2015 from highest rating to lowest and their lifetime ACU rating: (Richmond is the only Democrat)
Members of Congress
    1.  Rep. John Fleming – 96%.  Lifetime: 96.5%.
    2.  Rep. Garret Graves – 96%.  Lifetime: N/A.
    3.  Sen. David Vitter – 95%.  Lifetime: 92.2%.
    4.  Sen. Bill Cassidy – 92%.  Lifetime: 84.9%.
    5.  Rep. Ralph Abraham – 83%.  Lifetime: N/A.
    6.  Rep. Steve Scalise – 79%.  Lifetime: 95.4%.
    7.  Rep. Charles Boustany –  63%. Lifetime: 84.1%.
    8.  Rep. Cedric Richmond –  4%.  Lifetime: 6.9%.

